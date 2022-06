MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Summer Showdown is where youth hockey shines in the state, and it draws anyone trying to immerse themselves deeply in the game. A U-18 hockey team has assembled players from all over the country with one thing in common, thanks to a pair of hockey moms from California who just wanted their sons to have this experience. Every one of the U-18 Panthers, from across the country, is Black. “Usually I can find my son on the rink right away. Today I was like, ‘Wait, which one is he?’ It went to that, seriously! I mean, it was a...

