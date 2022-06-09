ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Two People Rescued After Falling Into Tank Full of Chocolate

By Hopkins
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In what's going to sound like something straight from the mind of Willie Wonka, two workers had to be rescued after getting trapped in a tank full of chocolate Thursday. The incident happened just several hours outside of the Hudson Valley. Officials say it is not certain how both the employees...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Mom Says Son's Orange Sneakers Led to Rescue From Mississippi River Following Barge Crash

A mother is saying her son’s bright orange sneakers were what led to his miraculous rescue recently on the Mississippi River following a barge crash, according to WCCO. On June 3, Jeremy Koenig, 45, and his four kids, who ranged in age from 11 to 3, were fishing in the Mississippi River in Red Wing, Missouri, when a barge collided with their small boat, cops said. The children were all wearing lifejackets, according to Central Daily.
The Independent

‘Hero’ father drowns after rescuing children caught in riptide

A heroic father has died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide off the coast of Wales.Hywel Morgan, 47, raced into action after the youngsters got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, Ceredigion, on Friday.Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, was recovered from the waters but could not be saved by emergency services.The two children were taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.Officers were called to the beach at around 8.40pm by paramedics who reported that a number of people had been...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Elizabethtown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethtown, PA
The Independent

Drunk driver leaves motorcyclist with life-changing injuries in 84mph crash

Surrey Police have shared footage of the moment a speeding drunk driver collides with a motorcyclist, leaving him with “life-changing” injuries.Nuno Ferreira, 45, was travelling at 84mph on the A3 near Thursley in July 2021 when he hit the bike, leaving the victim with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow.He has been jailed for 30 months and disqualified from driving for four years after analysis showed that he had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his system, above the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British tourist crushed to death in Turkey

A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.” Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Accident#The Lancaster County#Cnn#The Office#Americans
motor1.com

Truck absolutely obliterates pickup stopped on highway

Getting into an accident on the motorway can be a frightening ordeal. The high speeds and narrow shoulders can make finding a safe place to wait for assistance a challenge. However, one thing you should never do is leave your vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road. That's what one driver had to do after hitting a deer in Minnesota USA, and a dramatic video shows the consequences of that decision.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Two disabled people dead and third person critical after lake tragedy

Two disabled people died and a third person remains seriously ill in hospital after their motor boat capsized in Devon.Police recovered the bodies of the two missing people from Roadford Lake near Okehampton in Devon on Thursday, about 24 hours after the search began when the boat capsized.The families of the two people reported missing have been informed of the development and are being supported by specially-trained officers, Devon and Cornwall Police said.Formal identification is yet to take place, they added.The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) declined to comment on reports the victims were in wheelchairs at the time, or...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
motor1.com

Drunk driver hits motorcyclist and flees with bike still in tow

Motorcycle crashes can be terrifying. From overcooking a corner to applying too much throttle at lean to tailgate too closely, we riders can avoid certain crashes with sound judgment and developed skills. A rear-end collision isn’t one of those situations, however, and a Brazilian motorcyclist was lucky to avoid serious injuries after one such incident on Sao Paulo’s Rodovia dos Imigrantes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
a-z-animals.com

A Gigantic Polar Bear Ambushes Its Prey on an Ice Floe

Polar bears, particularly because their source of food has diminished, are described as unpredictable and capable of eating humans. Luckily, this scene captures a polar bear stalking a typical meal: a seal. Incredible footage shows this polar bear standing on an elevated ice ledge. She descends into the water, her...
ANIMALS
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy