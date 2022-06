Greetings from Austin, Texas, where the temps have been over 100 degrees for days now and we’re trying hard just not to melt. The global funding boom in 2021 was unlike anything most of us have ever seen before. While countries all over the world saw surges in venture capital investments, Latin America in particular saw a massive bump in dollars invested. Unsurprisingly — with so many people in the region being underbanked or unbanked and digital penetration finally taking off — fintech startups were among the largest recipients of that capital.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO