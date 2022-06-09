NYC rocks: Mayor Eric Adams says crystals give city ‘special energy’

Call it geode politics.

Mayor Adams said that the Big Apple is littered with unique crystals that give out a “special energy.”

The former officer — and gem-tleman — even wears multi-colored healing gems on his right wrist. Adams has gotten so into the New Age fad that local blog Hell Gate NYC has dubbed him “NYC’s first Crystals Guy mayor.”

Pricey crystals are popular among celebrities such as Adele and Spencer Pratt and even some Wall Street collectors , who swear by their “healing” properties.

Speaking to Politico in the spring, Adams said he discovered NYC’s iconic bedrock is comprised of unique gems and minerals and that “there’s a special energy that comes from here.”

Mayor Eric Adams believes that the rocks below the boroughs give off good energy to New York. NY Post photo composite

Eric Adams is all in on healing crystals. He wears a band of them on his wrist often. Corbis via Getty Images

The “Rock Center” Adams is apparently referring to is the geological layer known as the Manhattan Schist, outcroppings of which can actually be seen in areas such as Central Park, as well as in the basement of Grand Central Terminal .

It contains more than 100 minerals — including quartz, kyanite and dumortierite — and was formed roughly 450 million years ago.

A New York based crystal expert told the Guardian that the mayor — who recently declared that a “vibe shift” is happening in NYC — also, appears to wear several types of quartz on his wrist.

“A quartz is a high-energy crystal,” Nancy Soto, an employee at Namaste crystal shop near Union Square, told The Post, noting that the minerals are increasingly popular among young people on TikTok.

“It’s a high vibrational crystal that clears all things” — including negativity, Soto added, calling Adams’ affinity for the rocks “forward thinking.”

But judging by this week’s poll numbers — in which a majority of New Yorkers said Adams needs to be doing a better job — the gems might not be helping the mayor in the negativity department.

And the scientific community, which considers “crystal healing” to be a load of hooey, agrees.

“They have absolutely no power whatsoever to affect the human body,” Michael Shermer, the publisher of Skeptic magazine and a monthly columnist for Scientific American, told The Post in 2017 .