ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC rocks: Mayor Eric Adams says crystals give city ‘special energy’

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Call it geode politics.

Mayor Adams said that the Big Apple is littered with unique crystals that give out a “special energy.”

The former officer — and gem-tleman — even wears multi-colored healing gems on his right wrist. Adams has gotten so into the New Age fad that local blog Hell Gate NYC has dubbed him “NYC’s first Crystals Guy mayor.”

Pricey crystals are popular among celebrities such as Adele and Spencer Pratt and even some Wall Street collectors , who swear by their “healing” properties.

Speaking to Politico in the spring, Adams said he discovered NYC’s iconic bedrock is comprised of unique gems and minerals and that “there’s a special energy that comes from here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2RtA_0g65dTNG00
Mayor Eric Adams believes that the rocks below the boroughs give off good energy to New York.
NY Post photo composite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUQ8h_0g65dTNG00
Eric Adams is all in on healing crystals. He wears a band of them on his wrist often.
Corbis via Getty Images

The “Rock Center” Adams is apparently referring to is the geological layer known as the Manhattan Schist, outcroppings of which can actually be seen in areas such as Central Park, as well as in the basement of Grand Central Terminal .

It contains more than 100 minerals — including quartz, kyanite and dumortierite — and was formed roughly 450 million years ago.

A New York based crystal expert told the Guardian that the mayor — who recently declared that a “vibe shift” is happening in NYC — also, appears to wear several types of quartz on his wrist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaNT4_0g65dTNG00
Adams has gotten so into the New Age fad that local blog Hell Gate NYC has dubbed him “NYC’s first Crystals Guy mayor.”
BKBoroHall/Twitter
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HQRt_0g65dTNG00
Majority of New Yorkers say Adams, Hochul not doing a good job: poll

“A quartz is a high-energy crystal,” Nancy Soto, an employee at Namaste crystal shop near Union Square, told The Post, noting that the minerals are increasingly popular among young people on TikTok.

“It’s a high vibrational crystal that clears all things” — including negativity, Soto added, calling Adams’ affinity for the rocks “forward thinking.”

But judging by this week’s poll numbers — in which a majority of New Yorkers said Adams needs to be doing a better job — the gems might not be helping the mayor in the negativity department.

And the scientific community, which considers “crystal healing” to be a load of hooey, agrees.

“They have absolutely no power whatsoever to affect the human body,” Michael Shermer, the publisher of Skeptic magazine and a monthly columnist for Scientific American, told The Post in 2017 .

Comments / 2

Related
vigourtimes.com

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
tellerreport.com

Living in New York: Bye

The day before her move, Nua Robinson is wistful. She liked her apartment on New York's Lower East Side, despite some quirks like the "Railroad" layout. This still exists in some of the older buildings in the city - with one room leading directly to the next, like one train carriage to another.
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

Adams endorses county backed challenger for district leader in Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is throwing his support beyond a county-backed challenger for a district leader seat in Brooklyn, again joining Kings County Democratic Leader Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s efforts to maintain control of the party over progressive reformers. Adams has endorsed Renee Collymore, who’s hoping to unseat...
BROOKLYN, NY
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Lobster Fest NYC With Fabulous Performing Live

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Savor the fruits of the sea at the Lobster Fest NYC with a live performance by Fabulous. The Fest is coming to Greenwood Beach at Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Pratt
Person
Michael Shermer
Person
Adele
nypressnews.com

Mayor Eric Adams launches CARE strategy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams launched his new CARE strategy Wednesday in East New York, Brooklyn. CARE stands for City Agencies Revitalizing the Economy. The mayor says the program will help create job hubs as city agency officers are relocated in key neighborhoods. “We’re building a more inclusive...
BROOKLYN, NY
InsideHook

The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul tells New Yorkers they may feel they're 'living in hell'

Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested New Yorkers may feel as if they are "living in hell" when discussing renovations for Penn Station. Hochul was touting the planned renovations to the station when she mentioned that the upgrades would include a skylight, allowing travelers to see the heavens despite what could feel like hellish surroundings, she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Quartz Crystals#The Big Apple#Ny Post#Corbis#Getty Images#The Manhattan Schist#Grand Central Terminal#Guardian
The Staten Island Advance

Video of brazen subway surfers in Brooklyn captured by stunned New Yorkers with camera phones

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Several individuals “surfing” subway cars in Brooklyn on Friday were captured on video by at least two stunned New Yorkers with camera phones. “Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train,” wrote one Twitter user, who posted a video that as of Sunday morning had reached nearly 20,000 retweets and 115,000 likes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
biznewspost.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

New bike lane barriers coming to the city this summer

The city is experimenting with new types of bike lane barriers to separate cyclists from traffic ahead of what’s typically a busy summer biking season. It plans to install the materials in five locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. It will also put up a new type of barrier in the Bronx to protect a bus lane there.
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy