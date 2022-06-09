Michigan cop Christopher Schurr charged in killing of Patrick Lyoya

A Grand Rapids police officer, who was seen on video shooting Patrick Lyoya after a car stop, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Christopher Schurr, who shot the unarmed Lyoya in the back of the head during a struggle , was charged by prosecutors in Kent County, Michigan, on Thursday.

“The death was not justified or excused, for example, by self-defense,” prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Lyoya, 26, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was killed on April 4, shortly after Schurr pulled him over for allegedly driving a car with a license plate not registered to the vehicle.

In the video, Lyoya steps out of the car, appearing confused, as the cop demands his license and registration and orders him to step back in the car.

Lyoya starts to walk away as the officer attempts to cuff him.

Schurr quickly caught up to Lyoya, and the pair began to wrestle in a nearby front yard over the officer’s taser.

While on top of Lyoya, Schurr drew his gun and fired a single shot into the back of Lyoya’s head, video shows.

Becker said Thursday that Schurr had turned himself in and was scheduled to make a Friday court appearance.

Body camera footage of the shooting is seen being played at Grand Rapids City Hall on April 13, 2022. AP

Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, said he hoped the charges would bring justice.

“We strongly believed there was no justice in America, until today,” he said. “What I want is the final justice for my son.”

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Lyoya family, said in a statement he was “encouraged” by the charges.

Lyoya’s mother Dorcas at her son’s funeral in Grand Rapids on April 22, 2022. Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File

“While the road to justice for Patrick and his family has just begun, this decision is a crucial step in the right direction,” Crump said. “Officer Schurr must be held accountable for his decision to pursue an unarmed Patrick, ultimately shooting him in the back of the head and killing him – for nothing more than a traffic stop.”

Schurr’s attorney could not be immediately identified, and the officer has not yet made any public statements about the shooting.

Schurr is a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids police force.

