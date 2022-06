This is an opinion column. Scars. Some heal, yet remain visible. Some are unseen, yet never heal. Siblings Minnie Lee and Mary Alice Relf bear both. The jagged scars across their bellies are healed, of a sort. Healed from that summer day in 1973 when they were taken from their home in south Montgomery, sliced open and sterilized at a hospital downtown.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO