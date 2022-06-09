Keith Conrad Morley passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, peacefully at his home in Delta Junction, with Tammy by his side. Keith was born on July 18th, 1958, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to Constance and Robert Morley the oldest of eight children. His family moved to Georgia when Keith was just...
Nancy Ellis, 70 of Delta Junction passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning of May 30, 2022. Born on July 19, 1951 in Johnstown Ohio, she couldn’t wait to see the world and was delivered by her father in the backseat of the family car in her grandparent’s backyard.
Ronald (Ron) Alan Magee, of Delta Junction, Alaska, passed away at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale, Washington the morning of April 28, 2022, at the age of 80. Ron was born and raised in Portland, Oregon on May 19, 1941, to Keith and Mary Ann (Smith) Magee Fry. Being simpler times, Ron spent much of his youth riding his bicycle to fish local tributaries: but always found his way home in time for supper. Ron graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, class of 1959, competing as a talented track & field sprinter and football player, and subsequently received letters of intent from the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.
Last Wednesday, June 8, Darlene Supplee from North Star Council on Aging (NSCoA) and the Aging and Disability Resource Center North (ADRC North) met with several community members to continue the discussion that began in May when Nona Safra from the Alaska Commission on Aging held a meeting here to listen to community concerns regarding local services for seniors. The meeting was attended by a variety of local residents, and a spirited and productive meeting ensued. Several issues pertinent to our unique community were discussed, and some misconceptions clarified.
