Keith Conrad Morley

Ronald (Ron) Alan Magee, of Delta Junction, Alaska, passed away at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale, Washington the morning of April 28, 2022, at the age of 80. Ron was born and raised in Portland, Oregon on May 19, 1941, to Keith and Mary Ann (Smith) Magee Fry. Being simpler times, Ron spent much of his youth riding his bicycle to fish local tributaries: but always found his way home in time for supper. Ron graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, class of 1959, competing as a talented track & field sprinter and football player, and subsequently received letters of intent from the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.

10 HOURS AGO