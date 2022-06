Christian Sbragia was just 9 years old when he noticed a dire need in his East Palo Alto neighborhood: there weren’t safe places for kids to play outside of school. Sbragia, 18, who graduated from East Palo Alto Academy (EPAA) on June 3, said his nonprofit, The Cooline Organization, has served over 600 kids in his city since its inception, all free of charge. Staff teach children foundational leadership skills like empathy, creativity, problem-solving and collaboration through play and the arts.

EAST PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO