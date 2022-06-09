ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

WVU Tech Men’s Basketball hosts annual kids’ camp

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Young basketball players in southern West Virginia got the chance to learn from some college hoops stars.

WVU Tech hosted its annual basketball camp in Beckley from June 6-10, 2022. Campers got the chance to learn from, and play with a few players from the Golden Bears Men’s Basketball team.

Assistant Coach Payton Sturm says he looks forward to coaching up the campers every year.

“We’re trying to teach them the fundamentals. We gave them 3 rules for the week, have fun, get better and be a good teammate,” said Strum. “They’ve done a good job of doing all three of those things. We’ve gotten a lot of improvement from Monday to today.”

Campers learned about proper shooting form on jump shots, how to play defense, and why teamwork is so important on the court.

