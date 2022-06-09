ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six lookalike plants to avoid

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service identified six lookalike plants that, upon contact, can cause unpleasant and deadly reactions.

The plants listed are invasive and can grow in disturbed soils and ditches across the country.

Giant hogweed

Native to Asia, coming in contact with the giant hogweed can cause severe skin and eye irritation, blistering rashes, permanent scarring and blindness.

Poison hemlock

Native to Europe, Africa and Asia, all parts of this plant are poisonous to people and animals. Ingesting a small amount of this plant can be fatal.

Spotted water hemlock

Native to North America and considered the most deadly plant in North America, all parts of this plant are toxic to people and animals. Ingesting the plant can cause abdominal pain, convulsions, delirium, nausea, seizures and vomiting.

Cow parsnip

Native to North America, contact with the plant can cause skin irritation, blistering rashes and skin discoloration.

Wild parsnip

Native to Asia and Europe, contact with the plant can cause skin irritation, blistering rashes and skin discoloration.

Queen Anne’s Lace

Native to Asia and Europe, contact with the plant can cause irritation if you have sensitive skin. Others may not have a reaction when in contact with the plant. If you consider handling the plant, check if it’s not one of the similar-looking species above.

