MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is help on the way for a workforce impacted by the pandemic. Over the last two years more than 2,000 members of the Monongalia County workforce have felt the effects of COVID-19 with reorganizations or business closures. Now, through an anonymous donor, a group called, Your Community Foundation, is offering scholarships to help those workers pay for trade, technical or certification programs.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO