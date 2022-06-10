ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

'Parking might be tight.' Raleigh prepares for crunch of visitors for graduations, concerts

By Elaina Athans
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2hJQ_0g65ZOH100

The City of Raleigh is warning the downtown area will be busy and parking may be tight over the next week as thousands of people descend to either party or celebrate.

Seniors at Broughton High School were practicing ahead of graduation.

"I'm excited. I'm ready for college," said Senior Sydney Daniels.

The prep work will be put to the test Friday as they reach a milestone years in the making.

"I'm hoping that I reminisce a lot," said Senior Peytin Swany.

"As I'm walking down receiving my diploma, I just think of all the good times I had at Broughton," said Senior Hugo Corchiani.

Their ceremony is a part of a string taking place at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The Wake County School District says roughly 10,000 students will graduate over a 7-day period.

At the same time, right across the street, artists will be performing a number of concerts being held at Red Hat Amphitheater.

Raleigh Parking Manager Matt Currier says there should be enough parking.

"Within about 3 blocks of the Convention Center, (there are) over 5,000 parking spaces, over half a dozen parking decks, several surfaces lots for them to come in. So it's pretty easy to find parking, but we always ask folks do some research beforehand, know where you're going to park and get there early," Currier said.

There are eight city-owned garages sprinkled around the city.

Broughton seniors say they're trying to avoid the mess on a big day and school administrators have been putting them on notice.

"They actually made banners that said 'Limited Parking,'" said Corchiani.

You can reserve a parking space at some private-owned garages. The option is not available right now at city-owned spots.

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

