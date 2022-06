Michigan State and Gonzaga are reportedly trying to make aircraft carrier games a thing again. The two teams are in “advanced discussions” to play a regular season game on an aircraft carrier Nov. 11 — Veterans Day — according to CBS Sports and FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein. There are still plenty of logistics to work out, especially with the military, but Rothstein reported things are looking promising.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO