Ho-Chunk receives license for casinos at horse racing facilities

By Ariel Pokett
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A division of Ho-Chuck has been issued a license to include casinos as part of their horse racing facilities.

According to a release from WarHorse Gaming, The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the first provisional casino operator licenses in the state.

The licenses were issued to the Omaha and Lincoln facilities and allows WarHorse management to obtain financing, seek vendors, and recruit employees.

Ho-Chunk applies for casino license at Nebraska horse racing facilities

“We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional license,” said CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc. Lance Morgan, “As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska.”

WarHorse Gaming will hold a phased opening with more than 800 slot machines in the first half of 2023, according to the release.

WarHorse Lincoln will include more than 1,300 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, several restaurants, live and simulcast horse racing, and other amenities. The release indicated that WarHorse Omaha will have 1,600 gaming stations, a three-restaurant food court, and live and simulcast racing. Lincoln is expected to be the first facility to open, and the projects are expected to take between 18 to 24 months to complete.

