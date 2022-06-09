Rep. Bryan Steil solicits nominees for First District's Health Care Worker of the Year Award

The office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil is accepting nominations for health care workers to be considered for the First Congressional District’s Health Care Worker of the Year Award, according to a news release.

Steil’s office is looking to recognize an “unsung hero” who has gone above and beyond to care for Wisconsin families.

Our doctors, nurses, and health care providers have continued to provide our community with the utmost care and compassion,” Steil said in the release. “It’s important to thank and recognize our healthcare workers for the services they provide. I look forward to recognizing this year’s heroes.”

The award winner will be selected based on this criteria:

Displaying exemplary service and performance on the job.Upholding the standard of providing unsurpassed care and treatment for patients.Going above and beyond the call of duty.Displaying self-sacrifice and selflessness in caring for others.

Nominees must live in the First District and be a licensed health care professional (they can work at a facility outside the district).

To nominate a health care worker for the award, go to steil.house.gov/health care-worker-award .