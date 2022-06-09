Big Spring’s Connor Black gets his first college opportunity

Next up on our feature of “Maryland Towns with Unusual Names” is Accident, Md. Located in Garrett County, in the plateau region of the Appalachian Mountains, this town has a unique history. Visitors to the town can go to the James Drane House or one of the town’s numerous parks, like the Marjorie Fratz Memorial Park. Are you an Accident native? Then you’d be known as an “Accidental.”

ACCIDENT, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO