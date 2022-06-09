ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 9, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

June 7

  • robbery/burglary; Hwy 278 W
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Childhaven Rd. NE
  • theft of property; Fields Rd. Hanceville
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1830
  • Violation of Protection Order; Co. Rd. 1546
  • criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1283
  • unlawful breaking entering of motor vehicle; Hwy 31
  • permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1674
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 521
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 437
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1303
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 1030
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1208

June 8

  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1212
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 109
  • theft of property; US 231
  • theft of property; Hwy 91
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 490
  • unauthorized use of motor vehicle, domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1814
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 651
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Hwy 69 S
  • drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1323

Arrests

June 7

Barton, Jeffery; 50

  • burglary-residence-force
  • burglary-residence-no force
  • kidnapping-to aid/accomplish crime-adult
  • robbery-residence-gun
  • auto theft and use for crime
  • burglary-residence-force
  • larceny/theft-theft-firearms
  • larceny/theft-theft-from residence, $500-less than $1500
  • robbery-residence-gun
  • auto theft

Byram, Christopher D; 40

  • Probation Violation – larceny/theft of property – 2 nd degree, $1500-2500

Hogan, Randall J; 40

  • assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation)

Mills, Jeremy D; 52

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana

Mills, Ladana B; 50

Moreno, Jonathan S Jr; 27

  • FTA – driving while license suspended

Phillips, Benjamin T; 37

  • larceny/theft-shoplifting, less than $500

Puckett, Logan I; 21

  • FTA – assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm

Schwenn, Andrew W; 33

  • FTA – possession of marijuana
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
  • FTA – failure to register vehicle
  • FTA – no seat belt
  • FTA – operating vehicle with improper tires
  • FTA – operating vehicle without insurance

Simmons, Jonathon L; 40

  • FTA – burglary-unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft)
  • FTA – larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500-less than $1500

Thrasher, Kelsie P; 24

  • FTA – assault – child abuse – simple – family

June 8

Anderson, Anthony L; 34

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana

Auston, William T; 36

  • FTA – driving while license suspended
  • FTA – improper lights

Fitzpatrick, Chris

  • Probation Violation – possession of dangerous drugs

Klosinski, Mary E; 33

  • FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA – making false report to law enforcement

Peterson, Amy R; 41

  • drug trafficking
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Smith, Christian X; 31

  • appears in public place under influence
  • Sex Offense-indecent exposure
  • Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

June 5

  • harassment; person; Northcrest Dr. NW

June 8

  • theft of property – 1 st degree; L&L Wholesome Autos; 2 nd Ave. NW; ’16 Ford F350; $68,500
  • theft by deception – 4 th degree; person; cash
  • domestic violence – 3 rd degree; person; Walker St. SW
  • theft of property – 1 st degree; Smart Style; Olive St. SW; cash

June 9

  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 4 th St. SW; phone; $500

Arrests

June 8

Johnson, Tanya L; 46

  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Marsh, Thomas M; 43

  • FTA – theft of property – 4 th degree

Owens, Clara N; 57

  • theft of property – 4 th degree

Phillips, Benjamin T; 37

  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle (3 counts)

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
