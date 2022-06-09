Arrests and incidents reported June 9, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
June 7
- robbery/burglary; Hwy 278 W
- unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Childhaven Rd. NE
- theft of property; Fields Rd. Hanceville
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1830
- Violation of Protection Order; Co. Rd. 1546
- criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1283
- unlawful breaking entering of motor vehicle; Hwy 31
- permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1674
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 521
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 437
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1303
- burglary; Co. Rd. 1030
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1208
June 8
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1212
- unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 109
- theft of property; US 231
- theft of property; Hwy 91
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 490
- unauthorized use of motor vehicle, domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1814
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 651
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Hwy 69 S
- drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1323
Arrests
June 7
Barton, Jeffery; 50
- burglary-residence-force
- burglary-residence-no force
- kidnapping-to aid/accomplish crime-adult
- robbery-residence-gun
- auto theft and use for crime
- burglary-residence-force
- larceny/theft-theft-firearms
- larceny/theft-theft-from residence, $500-less than $1500
- robbery-residence-gun
- auto theft
Byram, Christopher D; 40
- Probation Violation – larceny/theft of property – 2 nd degree, $1500-2500
Hogan, Randall J; 40
- assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation)
Mills, Jeremy D; 52
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
Mills, Ladana B; 50
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
Moreno, Jonathan S Jr; 27
- FTA – driving while license suspended
Phillips, Benjamin T; 37
- larceny/theft-shoplifting, less than $500
Puckett, Logan I; 21
- FTA – assault-aggravated assault non-family-strong arm
Schwenn, Andrew W; 33
- FTA – possession of marijuana
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
- FTA – failure to register vehicle
- FTA – no seat belt
- FTA – operating vehicle with improper tires
- FTA – operating vehicle without insurance
Simmons, Jonathon L; 40
- FTA – burglary-unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft)
- FTA – larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500-less than $1500
Thrasher, Kelsie P; 24
- FTA – assault – child abuse – simple – family
June 8
Anderson, Anthony L; 34
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
Auston, William T; 36
- FTA – driving while license suspended
- FTA – improper lights
Fitzpatrick, Chris
- Probation Violation – possession of dangerous drugs
Klosinski, Mary E; 33
- FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA – making false report to law enforcement
Peterson, Amy R; 41
- drug trafficking
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Smith, Christian X; 31
- appears in public place under influence
- Sex Offense-indecent exposure
- Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 5
- harassment; person; Northcrest Dr. NW
June 8
- theft of property – 1 st degree; L&L Wholesome Autos; 2 nd Ave. NW; ’16 Ford F350; $68,500
- theft by deception – 4 th degree; person; cash
- domestic violence – 3 rd degree; person; Walker St. SW
- theft of property – 1 st degree; Smart Style; Olive St. SW; cash
June 9
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 4 th St. SW; phone; $500
Arrests
June 8
Johnson, Tanya L; 46
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Marsh, Thomas M; 43
- FTA – theft of property – 4 th degree
Owens, Clara N; 57
- theft of property – 4 th degree
Phillips, Benjamin T; 37
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle (3 counts)
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
