ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County moves back to ‘low’ on CDC’s COVID-19 community level scale

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Centre County returned to the low level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Level scale in Thursday’s weekly update.

Centre County briefly moved to a high level, where masking indoors for all is recommended, before returning to a medium level with last week’s update. At low levels, the CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccinations and testing if symptoms arise. Masking is optional at low levels but the CDC still recommends masking while on public transportation.

COVID-19 community levels are measured by weekly new cases per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people and the average percent of staffed inpatient beds by COVID patients.

The CDC recorded 168.73 cases per 100,000 people in from June 2-8 with 6.3% of staffed inpatient beds used by COVID-19 patients. Mount Nittany Health reported 10 COVID hospitalizations as of Thursday, with fewer than seven hospitalizations each day since June 3.

Most Pennsylvania counties have returned to low levels, including Mifflin, Clinton and Clearfield counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkagR_0g65YAx400
Map of Pennsylvania county COVID-19 Community Levels from the Center’s for Disease Prevention and Control as of June 9. CDC

Centre County’s transmission level — a separate measure from community level — remains high, along with most of the state , according to the CDC. The CDC defines “community transmission” both as the total number of new cases per every 100,000 people during the previous seven days and percentage of tests that come back positive within that same time period.

The community level measure takes into account both case counts and stress on the health care system.

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers should increase funding for mental health services | PennLive letters

We need more mental health resources in Cumberland County. The county is the fastest growing in the state, but the level of funding for mental health services has been flat since 2012. This neither considers the county’s growth nor the increase in need for these services over time, especially since the pandemic. Not only is the county mental health budget in the red, but unfortunately, due to this low funding, wages being offered have not kept pace with needed increases to recruit and retain staff who work in critical roles such as crisis intervention and residential services.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Mayhem at mental health facility in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News was the only television news station on the scene Saturday night as the chaos unfolded at First hospital in Kingston. Eyewitness News now takes a closer look at the events that put staff and patients at risk. “We’re getting a report 562 Wyoming Avenue the First Hospital, the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
State College

Community Farmers Market Provides Free Produce for Centre County￼￼

Finding fresh and healthy food in grocery stores for a low price can be difficult at times. Luckily, the Community Farmers Market is here to solve that problem. The Community Farmers Market gives everyone in Centre County a chance to get local produce at no cost, while supplies last. The State College Food Bank, Faith Centre Food Bank, State College Downtown Rotary Club, the Nittany Mall and Think We Not Me are all teaming up to help the community be happy and healthy.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Centre County, PA
City
Mifflin, PA
Centre County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
iheart.com

Lebanon VA Medical Center Changes COVID-19 Protocols

(Lebanon, PA) -- The Lebanon VA Medical Center has new COVID-19 protocols because health officials say cases have increased. The facility is now at a high health protection level. That means masks are required once again, visitors will be asked about their symptoms and social distancing is also required. Visitors also must be approved by a patient's care team.
LEBANON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Health System#Community Transmission#Mount Nittany Health#Community Levels#Cdc Centre County
MyChesCo

AG Shapiro Charges Energy Corporation of America, Two Employees For Environmental Crimes

HARRISBURG, PA — The Office of Attorney General’s Environmental Crimes Section recently filed criminal charges against Energy Corporation of America (ECA), now Greylock Production, LLC (Greylock), for allegedly failing to address environmental hazards created by their operations from 2015 to 2020 at various well sites in Clearfield and Greene counties. John David Sollon, Jr., and Donald Supcoe, III, two employees who oversaw these projects, were also criminally charged.
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Raystown Lake beach closed over high levels of bacteria

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A beach at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County has been closed after the water as found to have high levels of bacteria. The Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure of Tatman Run Beach Friday evening after a water sample taken from the beach area contained the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland: A prized zoo meets wave of employee allegations

Allenwood, Pa. — Clyde Peeling brought the beloved Reptiland to life almost 60 years ago. The pioneer of the zoological industry now faces allegations of workplace discrimination and animal welfare violations—claims which shed light on the operations of reptile zoos. On March 17, in a public “whistleblower” post on Facebook, a former employee brought forward allegations against Reptiland and against Clyde Peeling himself, claiming improper animal care at the facility and discrimination from Clyde toward employees. Several other employees, who chose to remain anonymous, came...
ALLENWOOD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania switch-to-grazing project aims to save farmers, land and Chesapeake Bay

Can a new organic milk line that relies on grazing, animal welfare, healthier cows, well-paid farmers and conservation practices help save both the Chesapeake Bay and struggling dairy farmers in Pennsylvania?. The multi-partner experiment known as the Dairy Grazing Project has launched in Lancaster, Lebanon, York and Dauphin counties. This...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Cause of Structure Fire in Smicksburg Deemed Undetermined

WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say the cause of a structure fire in Smicksburg has been listed as undetermined, but remains under investigation. According to Ridgway-based State Police, around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a structure fire was reported at a residence along State Route 954 in Smicksburg, West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
SMICKSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Amid complaints, state lawmakers move to restrict fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are advancing proposed new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized their sales and use. The House of Representatives voted 160-38 on Wednesday for legislation that would restrict their use to 10 a.m.-10 p.m. except during July 2-4 and Dec. 31, when […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
1K+
Followers
206
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy