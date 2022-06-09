Hidden ‘vampire appliances’ in your home – six surprising items draining hundreds of dollars from your wallet

MANY Americans may have "vampire appliances" in their home that are costing them hundreds of dollars in energy bills every month.

Learning to identify which products in your home are the culprits could significantly reduce your energy costs, however.

Some of your appliances might be using energy despite not being turned on - costing you in energy bills Credit: Getty

Vampire power, also known as standby power, refers to appliances or electronics that suck up energy despite being shut off.

These products can account for up to 20 percent of your monthly bill - but it often goes unnoticed by most people.

The reason why these devices still leak energy is due to the cord still being plugged in.

Every cord inside an outlet will eventually continue pulling energy out, even when the device isn't being used.

Even some appliances that have sleep or standby modes will still continuously use energy to perform updates, record data, or connect to remote servers.

Simply put, it's all due to the fact that all our devices are connected to one another.

Even when your TV is off, it's always ready to receive a signal from your remote to turn it on at any time.

Because power is so readily available, your devices can respond quickly when you want to use them instead of having to wait for them to boot up.

But this kind of convenience will come at a price shown in your monthly electricity bills and there are many devices in a house that will use vampire power.

Some of the biggest offenders of vampire power are obvious ones such as TVs, video game consoles, and desktop comp.

However, there are some appliances that are more discreet when it comes to vampire power.

These are the ones that use the highest amount of power while sitting on the counter, shelf, or table.

The six less obvious electronics and appliances that use vampire power are household furnaces, air conditioners, gas ranges, coffeemakers, electric toothbrushes, and plugged-in devices such as cellphones and laptops.

According to a report from the National Resource Defense Council, Americans spend nearly $19billion each year on energy costs alone.

This averages to about $165 to $440 per household depending on location and energy rates.

It might seem like fighting a losing battle unless you're willing to unplug all of the devices in your home each time you use them. But there are a few ways to stop vampire power appliances.

STOP VAMPIRE POWER

An easy way to fight against vampire power is to invest in Energy Star appliances. These products are supposed to meet energy-efficiency qualifications by the US Environmental Protection Agency [EPA].

Not only are these products more energy efficient but they also have to meet quality and performance standards compared to other products.

You'll have to fork over a bit of money for these products, but they make up for it in the long run over the life of the appliance.

Power strips are also a helpful tool when it comes to vampire power. They're easily accessible and can shut off power to multiple devices at once.

Instead of pulling out each device from the outlet, just one button will cut power to several devices.

If you have a desktop computer, it's likely you already use a power strip. Try using it in other parts of your home to consolidate cords and make saving money much easier.