ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Hidden ‘vampire appliances’ in your home – six surprising items draining hundreds of dollars from your wallet

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ic6ne_0g65XzYy00

MANY Americans may have "vampire appliances" in their home that are costing them hundreds of dollars in energy bills every month.

Learning to identify which products in your home are the culprits could significantly reduce your energy costs, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4oHb_0g65XzYy00
Some of your appliances might be using energy despite not being turned on - costing you in energy bills Credit: Getty

Vampire power, also known as standby power, refers to appliances or electronics that suck up energy despite being shut off.

These products can account for up to 20 percent of your monthly bill - but it often goes unnoticed by most people.

The reason why these devices still leak energy is due to the cord still being plugged in.

Every cord inside an outlet will eventually continue pulling energy out, even when the device isn't being used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZZ1x_0g65XzYy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOzBZ_0g65XzYy00

Even some appliances that have sleep or standby modes will still continuously use energy to perform updates, record data, or connect to remote servers.

Simply put, it's all due to the fact that all our devices are connected to one another.

Even when your TV is off, it's always ready to receive a signal from your remote to turn it on at any time.

Because power is so readily available, your devices can respond quickly when you want to use them instead of having to wait for them to boot up.

But this kind of convenience will come at a price shown in your monthly electricity bills and there are many devices in a house that will use vampire power.

Some of the biggest offenders of vampire power are obvious ones such as TVs, video game consoles, and desktop comp.

However, there are some appliances that are more discreet when it comes to vampire power.

These are the ones that use the highest amount of power while sitting on the counter, shelf, or table.

The six less obvious electronics and appliances that use vampire power are household furnaces, air conditioners, gas ranges, coffeemakers, electric toothbrushes, and plugged-in devices such as cellphones and laptops.

According to a report from the National Resource Defense Council, Americans spend nearly $19billion each year on energy costs alone.

This averages to about $165 to $440 per household depending on location and energy rates.

It might seem like fighting a losing battle unless you're willing to unplug all of the devices in your home each time you use them. But there are a few ways to stop vampire power appliances.

STOP VAMPIRE POWER

An easy way to fight against vampire power is to invest in Energy Star appliances. These products are supposed to meet energy-efficiency qualifications by the US Environmental Protection Agency [EPA].

Not only are these products more energy efficient but they also have to meet quality and performance standards compared to other products.

You'll have to fork over a bit of money for these products, but they make up for it in the long run over the life of the appliance.

Power strips are also a helpful tool when it comes to vampire power. They're easily accessible and can shut off power to multiple devices at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kB0L_0g65XzYy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkDRy_0g65XzYy00

Instead of pulling out each device from the outlet, just one button will cut power to several devices.

If you have a desktop computer, it's likely you already use a power strip. Try using it in other parts of your home to consolidate cords and make saving money much easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5Owr_0g65XzYy00
One way to fight against vampire power is using power strips to cut power from multiple devices at once Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to clean mirrors and windows without streaking?

WE all know how frustrating it can be when every time you clean your mirrors and windows they're left covered in streaks. The good news is there are a few cleaning hacks you can use to keep your glass surfaces sparkling. How do you clean mirrors and windows without leaving...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Appliances#Appliance#Standby Power#Vampire#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
487K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy