Columbus: New movie production underway on Broadway, the latest of several throughout the years

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A movie production is underway on Broadway in downtown Columbus. Filming began on June 9, 2022.

Though we have not confirmed what is being filmed, we did find a casting call online for a feature starring John Travolta called “Cash Out.” The casting was looking for a wide range of background actors to portray bank customers, party attendees, and FBI technicians.

PHOTOS: Movie shooting in downtown Columbus

Columbus has been home to several productions over the years.

Some other films that have had productions in or around Columbus in the past include:

  • “Overcomer”
  • “Survive the Night”
  • “Electric Jesus”
  • “Need for Speed”
  • “The Green Berets”
  • “The Phenix City Story”
  • “Redeemed”
  • “My Brother’s Keeper”
  • “Hidden Figures”
  • “The Fighting Temptations”
  • “The Wish, a Story of Hope, Faith and Generosity”
  • “Man Made”
  • “Rock a Bye”
  • “Lycan”
  • “Kiss of the Tarantula”
  • “Punk Rock Cannibals”
