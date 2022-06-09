Columbus: New movie production underway on Broadway, the latest of several throughout the years

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A movie production is underway on Broadway in downtown Columbus. Filming began on June 9, 2022.

Though we have not confirmed what is being filmed, we did find a casting call online for a feature starring John Travolta called “Cash Out.” The casting was looking for a wide range of background actors to portray bank customers, party attendees, and FBI technicians.

Columbus has been home to several productions over the years.

Some other films that have had productions in or around Columbus in the past include:

“Overcomer”

“Survive the Night”

“Electric Jesus”

“Need for Speed”

“The Green Berets”

“The Phenix City Story”

“Redeemed”

“My Brother’s Keeper”

“Hidden Figures”

“The Fighting Temptations”

“The Wish, a Story of Hope, Faith and Generosity”

“Man Made”

“Rock a Bye”

“Lycan”

“Kiss of the Tarantula”

“Punk Rock Cannibals”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.