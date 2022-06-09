Columbus: New movie production underway on Broadway, the latest of several throughout the years
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A movie production is underway on Broadway in downtown Columbus. Filming began on June 9, 2022.
Though we have not confirmed what is being filmed, we did find a casting call online for a feature starring John Travolta called “Cash Out.” The casting was looking for a wide range of background actors to portray bank customers, party attendees, and FBI technicians.PHOTOS: Movie shooting in downtown Columbus
Columbus has been home to several productions over the years.
Some other films that have had productions in or around Columbus in the past include:
- “Overcomer”
- “Survive the Night”
- “Electric Jesus”
- “Need for Speed”
- “The Green Berets”
- “The Phenix City Story”
- “Redeemed”
- “My Brother’s Keeper”
- “Hidden Figures”
- “The Fighting Temptations”
- “The Wish, a Story of Hope, Faith and Generosity”
- “Man Made”
- “Rock a Bye”
- “Lycan”
- “Kiss of the Tarantula”
- “Punk Rock Cannibals”
