People often cite the phrase attributed to Albert Einstein that “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”. For at least a decade now, Columbia’s disruptive and ongoing homeless issue and the many problems it creates has seen the same resources put into place, the same lack of urgency expressed by local governments and law enforcement, and the same rhetoric with unfortunately the same predictable result—a complete failure in our Homeless Strategy.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO