Mccook, NE

McCook woman killed in crash with NPPD truck

 4 days ago
McCOOK, Neb.-A McCook woman has died after her vehicle collided with a truck. McCook police said at around 8:59 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an injury accident in the 800...

klkntv.com

Infant survives crash that killed McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A McCook woman died from injuries suffered Wednesday morning when her vehicle struck the back of an unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash near West Q and West 7th Streets. Ketra Vlasin,...
McCook woman died following semi-car crash

MCCOOK, Neb. — A McCook woman died following a semi-car crash in McCook Wednesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, officers and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of West Q Street in McCook. MPD said a 2004 Chevrolet...
