McCook woman killed in crash with NPPD truck

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Wednesday shooting is under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in North Platte. 84-year-old Gary Lehl of North Platte is dead by suicide after an altercation with 56-year-old Carl Thompson of York. Thompson was taken to Great Plains Health after being shot by Lehl several times and then flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO