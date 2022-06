ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors next to one of the metro’s busiest interchanges are demanding action, claiming the sound of cars and construction is keeping them awake. When Jeff Kahn moved his family into their new home in Sandy Springs’ Atwater community, he expected to be at peace. Instead, the married father of two, who happens to be a sleep specialist, deals with the deafening sound of Interstate 285 and the ongoing construction project near the Georgia 400 interchange.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO