NEPA Ballet and Dance School Prepares for First Performance

Photo by Michael Penn

By Mike Lynn

After a long road and despite many challenges, this Friday, NEPA Ballet will be holding its first ever performance at the Notre Dame High School in East Stroudsburg.

The performance begins at 6:30 PM. Admission is $25 for anyone over the age of 12 and $18 for children 12 and under. Tickets will be available upon entry to the theatre. Dancers from ages 3-16 will be performing in this showcase exhibition. In total, there are 22 pieces of ensemble/ solo performances by the students.

"Ballet is the foundational training for all forms of dance because it utilizes repetition to teach discipline, fundamentals, and proper physical technique to protect young and older dancers alike from damaging muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments. Ballet is a dance form that has developed over 600 years, advancing methodically position-by-position, step-by-step, and jump-by-jump in a way to protect aspiring dancers from bodily harm and injury," said Julio Alegria, Artistic & Executive Director at NEPA Ballet. "My goal is to provide my students and children in my community safe and disciplined dance technique, exposing them to the various schools and styles of ballet I was fortunate to have had the opportunities to learn."

NEPA Ballet was opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not been in the position to have a Grand Opening or to stage live performances until recently. Opening during covid proved to be a risk business-wise, but it allowed Alegria to focus on and adapt to the needs of his students, allowing them all to work hard on the fundamentals of ballet and dance, readying them for their first-ever performance. "I introduce to you NEPA Ballet – Northeast Pennsylvania's Premier Ballet and Dance School and welcome you to our 1st Annual Spring Performance," said Alegria in anticipation of the performance.

NEPA Ballet has classes for all students, from mommy and me classes for 3 & 4 years olds, to Adult programs for ages 16 & up. Enrollment is open for the Summer and Fall 2022 semesters and includes free garden dance parties. More information on NEPA Ballet and enrollment can be found below.

Website: https://www.nepaballet.com/

Phone Number: (570) 972-0905

Studio Address: 254 Stadden Road, Pocono Peddler's Village, Tannersville, PA 18372

Notre Dame High School Address: 60 Spangenburg Ave, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301