ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

NEPA Ballet and Dance School Prepares for First Performance

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieFrw_0g65Wk2A00
Photo by Michael Penn

By Mike Lynn

After a long road and despite many challenges, this Friday, NEPA Ballet will be holding its first ever performance at the Notre Dame High School in East Stroudsburg.

The performance begins at 6:30 PM. Admission is $25 for anyone over the age of 12 and $18 for children 12 and under. Tickets will be available upon entry to the theatre. Dancers from ages 3-16 will be performing in this showcase exhibition. In total, there are 22 pieces of ensemble/ solo performances by the students.

"Ballet is the foundational training for all forms of dance because it utilizes repetition to teach discipline, fundamentals, and proper physical technique to protect young and older dancers alike from damaging muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments. Ballet is a dance form that has developed over 600 years, advancing methodically position-by-position, step-by-step, and jump-by-jump in a way to protect aspiring dancers from bodily harm and injury," said Julio Alegria, Artistic & Executive Director at NEPA Ballet. "My goal is to provide my students and children in my community safe and disciplined dance technique, exposing them to the various schools and styles of ballet I was fortunate to have had the opportunities to learn."

NEPA Ballet was opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not been in the position to have a Grand Opening or to stage live performances until recently. Opening during covid proved to be a risk business-wise, but it allowed Alegria to focus on and adapt to the needs of his students, allowing them all to work hard on the fundamentals of ballet and dance, readying them for their first-ever performance. "I introduce to you NEPA Ballet – Northeast Pennsylvania's Premier Ballet and Dance School and welcome you to our 1st Annual Spring Performance," said Alegria in anticipation of the performance.

NEPA Ballet has classes for all students, from mommy and me classes for 3 & 4 years olds, to Adult programs for ages 16 & up. Enrollment is open for the Summer and Fall 2022 semesters and includes free garden dance parties. More information on NEPA Ballet and enrollment can be found below.

Website: https://www.nepaballet.com/

Phone Number: (570) 972-0905

Studio Address: 254 Stadden Road, Pocono Peddler's Village, Tannersville, PA 18372

Notre Dame High School Address: 60 Spangenburg Ave, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Comments / 0

Related
pikecountycourier.com

The show must go on--a free concert at the Milford Theater

At the last minute, one of the band members of 10,000 Maniacs got sick and the show, which was scheduled for Friday, June 10, had to be postponed until July 15.Your tickets for this show will be honored for their July 15th show. In keeping with the old theatrical adage,...
MILFORD, PA
Times News

Nalesnik receives degree from ESU

Lena Marie Nalesnik received her Bachelor of Science in marine science during the East Stroudsburg University graduation ceremonies on May 8. Lena is a 2018 graduate of Panther Valley High School and member of the National Honor Society. Lena will continue her education beginning in August, working toward her Master’s degree in marine science.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
East Stroudsburg, PA
Education
City
Tannersville, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Times Leader

Wolfpack celebrated at WBA’s first graduation for new high school

PLAINS TWP. — More than 500 students made history as the first graduating class from the consolidated Wilkes-Barre Area High School Friday. Every commencement speaker in the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza touched upon the many obstacles the class of ’22 had to overcome, particularly the massive disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the complex merger of three high schools into the new “Wolfpack.”
Newswatch 16

Bear spotted running through Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Scranton Sunday morning. As seen from viewer video, the bear was spotted running on the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenue. Police followed the bear and say the public should stay indoors and leave the animal alone in those situations.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lynn
Person
Michael Penn
Pocono Update

Shawnee Inn To Host Free Community Concert Series This Summer

Grab a chair or blanket, and your family and friends. Community Concert Series at The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort is a weekly summer experience you won't want to miss. If you like lounging outdoors, enjoying the fresh air, and love music, Shawnee Inn and Golf resort is the place to be. From now through September 13, 2022, Shawnee Inn will host a weekly Community Concert Series event every Tuesday, all summer long. Concert admission is free and open to the public, with donations to musicians appreciated. The weekly shows will take place on the Grand Lawn at Shawnee Inn. With this week presenting talented local musician, Setso.
SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, PA
buzznicked.com

This 100-Year-Old Abandoned Funhouse Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Film

Carnivals and fairs are one of the most memorable events ever when you are a kid. We had our county fairgrounds right behind my house as a kid, and every year I could hear the rides going, and people having the time of their lives. I remember trying to sneak through the fence that separated the wooded area of my back yard and the fair grounds. I got in trouble more than a few times for sneaking out of the house and spending hours at the fair. These places are always full of life when the activities are going on. What they turn into when they become abandoned though, it’s quite a haunting sight. A photographer by the name of Seph Lawless decided to sneak into the abandoned Bushkill Park. The pictures he took show a depressing, and very creepy fate for a place that used to provide so much joy.
Times Leader

Church of Sts. Cyril & Methodius holds rummage sale

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold its 12th annual rummage sale on June 10-11 with half price on furniture and thousands of other items. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 133 River St., Olyphant. As organizers...
OLYPHANT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Parties#Ballet Dancers#Nepa#Performing#Nepa Ballet#Artistic Executive
WBRE

Agnes Remastered: Wilkes-Barre

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – In this installment of remastered film you’ll see Wilkes-Barre in June of 1972 as the Susquehanna River filled to capacity during Tropical Storm Agnes.  Volunteers sandbagged the banks of the river near the Luzerne County courthouse until the siren rang out prompting evacuations.         The waters enveloped the Diamond City. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Craig Shoemaker Brings His "Daditude" To Siamsa Irish Pub

Craig Shoemaker of Daditude, Fuller House, and Parks and Rec fame comes to Siamsa Irish Pub in Stroudsburg to make the locals laugh. Craig Shoemaker makes his way to Siamsa Irish Pub, located in the heart of Main St., Stroudsburg, Pa, bringing laughs and smiles to all the pub patrons. Craig Shoemaker's is back again at Siamsa. Tickets will include a buffet dinner and standup set by Shoemaker, according to Event Brite, an online ticket vendor. Some come on down and witness one of Comedy's legends.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: A driving bear?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we have some mixed responses to the January 6th hearings that we aired live Thursday night on WNEP. But first, we begin with a reaction to Old Forge's new ban on toy weapons. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check...
OLD FORGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Phillymag.com

On the Market in the Poconos: Unfinished Victorian in Cresco

The owner of this Second Empire mansion is selling it in the middle of the renovation project they started. This gives you an opportunity to create a house that is truly your own. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
CRESCO, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Ava Rae

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Diane Carroll of Annville said she added the 1-year-old pit bull to their pack last October. “I believe in rescuing first,” Diane says. So she put out some feelers to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
3K+
Followers
240
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy