One of the tightest squeezes in the country when it comes to housing is right here in Sacramento, both inventory and price-wise. The January rent report by Apartment Guide showed that the national average monthly cost of a one-bedroom was up 10.8% when compared to that same time last year. And Sacramento residents may not be surprised to hear they are also paying more in bills than others nationwide.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO