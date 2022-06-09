Seattle Fire Department rescues man after scaffold collapse

An 18-year-old pedestrian was injured after being struck while walking along the shoulder of State Route 3 near the North Mason School District campus Thursday night. The Washington State Patrol says the incident occurred about 10 PM near Alta Drive and involved two southbound cars. The first car, driven by a 48-year-old Allyn woman, slowed for the pedestrian. The second car, driven by a 36-year-old Shelton woman, struck the the rear passenger side of the first car and then traveled onto the shoulder, striking the pedestrian.
