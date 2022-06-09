Construction equipment stolen in Adams County; police are investigating

Lehigh County, Pa. — When authorities attempted to confront a man over allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old, he drove his car into a police cruiser and fled the scene, authorities said. U.S. Marshals are now looking for Michael Bascom, 54, who they said is believed to be near Frederick, Maryland and headed toward Hagerstown, Maryland. Authorities believe he is operating the same vehicle, which sustained front end damage and has been identified as a blue 2012 Mazda 3. Bascom faces a charge of statutory sexual assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement, along with nine other charges. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 717-514-5772 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 215-284-1430.

