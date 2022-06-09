ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Construction equipment stolen in Adams County; police are investigating

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST BERLIN, Pa. — Police in Adams County are investigating the theft of a piece of construction equipment in Reading Township earlier this month. The suspected theft occurred in the...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Police investigating robbery in East Donegal Township

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a convenience store in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County that occurred on Sunday, June 12. According to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. at 2:30 p.m., officers received a robbery call at the Sheetz at 1158...
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for suspects in Carlisle Square assault

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are looking for suspects they say assaulted someone during the overnight hours of June 3. According to police, at 3 a.m., police responded to the first block of West High Street in Carlisle. One of the suspects assaulted an individual on a bench at Carlisle Square while the other suspect recorded the incident.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle accident in Lancaster County

Lancaster County, PA — A motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle accident Saturday night in Lancaster County. The Manor Township Police Department says it happened around 8:30 PM on the 100 block of Penn Street in Washington Boro. Authorities say officers arrived within three minutes and began life...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Van driver charged in Ephrata fatal pedestrian accident

Ephrata Police have concluded their investigation of a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred at the intersection of North State Street and Pine Street in Ephrata Borough. They say 69-year-old Judith M. Breger of Ephrata died as a result of her injuries following the crash on Oct. 20, 2021. According to...
EPHRATA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
East Berlin, PA
City
Berlin, PA
County
Adams County, PA
Adams County, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Lititz Police investigating multiple spray painting incidents

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating three separate incidents of spray painting vandalism in the borough. According to police, the spray painting incidents happened in three separate locations throughout the borough. Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up...
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday night. Police responded to a motorcycle crash on the 100 block of Penn Street in Washington Boro around 8:30 p.m. on June 11. Police and several citizens worked together on life-saving efforts...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Washington Boro crash

WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday, June 11. According to police, officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Penn Street in Washington Boro, Lancaster County for a single-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle. Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes and began to perform life-saving efforts on the motorcyclist.
WASHINGTON BORO, PA
abc27.com

Traffic stop leads to car chase; ends in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic stop that turned into a short car chase in Cumberland County ended in Harrisburg early Sunday morning. According to police, a Cumberland County officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, when the driver sped off, which resulted in a short pursuit. Get...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Construction Equipment#Fenders#Kenworth#Property Crime#Holly Court
abc27.com

Palmyra woman arrested after kicking, pushing police officers

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Palmyra woman was charged with assaulting police officers during the evening hours of May 25, 2022. According to Palmyra Borough Police, officers were dispatched to the Sheetz, located at 811 East Main Street at 7:38 p.m. for a report of a woman that stole items from the store, was harassing customers, and appeared intoxicated. When officers arrived, they located a woman walking through the parking lot of that Palmyra Shoipping Center.
PALMYRA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Cite Royersford Man After 422 West Accident

LIMERICK PA – A 53-year-old Shillington woman was injured, and a 57-year-old Royersford man received a traffic citation from Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks, following a two-vehicle accident Thursday (June 9, 2022) at 8:29 a.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 near mile-marker 178.3 in Limerick Township, they reported.
ROYERSFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
FOX 43

Police: Man stabbed at Lancaster County hotel

RONKS, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another victim in the neck with a screwdriver at a Lancaster County hotel Wednesday morning. Terrence R. Henderson, 43, of Manheim, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, and one count of terroristic threats, according to East Lampeter Township Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

U.S. Marshals looking for man after he allegedly arranged meeting with 13-year-old

Lehigh County, Pa. — When authorities attempted to confront a man over allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old, he drove his car into a police cruiser and fled the scene, authorities said. U.S. Marshals are now looking for Michael Bascom, 54, who they said is believed to be near Frederick, Maryland and headed toward Hagerstown, Maryland. Authorities believe he is operating the same vehicle, which sustained front end damage and has been identified as a blue 2012 Mazda 3. Bascom faces a charge of statutory sexual assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement, along with nine other charges. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 717-514-5772 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 215-284-1430.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Thousands of Dollars Worth of Items Stolen from Under Armour in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police say they are investigating a Retail Theft that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 08:33 p.m. Authorities state that the two pictured female subjects entered the Under Armour store located at 1300 Stanley K. Tanger Boulevard in Lancaster, Lancaster County. Upon entering the store, each suspect walked around selecting merchandise primarily from men’s and footwear and ultimately concealed the items into separate reusable UA mesh shopping bags that were picked up at store entry. At approximately 08:39 p.m., suspects #1 and #2 left the store without paying for the merchandise. Both subjects entered a navy-blue Honda Accord with no visible license plate.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Locate Jeep Sought In Connection With Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police on Friday said they’ve located a white Jeep that was sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. No charges were announced. “There is no additional information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said. On Thursday, police said they were looking for the Jeep after a driver struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of a fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating West 26th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 10:57 a.m., in the 100 block of West 26th Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing storing and will be updated as the investigation continues and further details are released.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Lebanon teen crashed car due to spider

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning. North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle. Police say the teen saw a spider...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy