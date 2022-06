Chris Carson has yet to be medically cleared to return from the neck injury that sidelined him for all but four games in 2021. It's possible the Seahawks running back won't be cleared at all. Addressing Carson's excused absence from Seattle's mandatory minicamp, coach Pete Carroll hinted this week that the 27-year-old veteran may be forced to retire as a result of his injury.

