Yet another Inland Empire city has moved to restrict new industrial projects. In Redlands, a city of about 70,000 located some 60 miles northeast of L.A., the city council voted last week to approve an urgency ordinance that temporarily bans non-housing projects in a part of the city zoned for warehouse and industrial space. The Southern California New Group earlier reported the council’s move.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO