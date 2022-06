Are your kids over the neighborhood park? Check out these new playgrounds in the region. This North County favorite has been a hit with my kids who love the new playground, equipped with slides, swings (including accessible swings), climbing structures and a rolling slide. Visitors can also expect fitness stations, restrooms, shaded seating and a beautiful trail. This is a great park even during the hot days as you’ll often get a nice breeze.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO