Mackinac Island, MI

Mackinac Island Outbreak Brings COVID Reminders From State

By Eric Lloyd
 3 days ago

While the state isn’t dealing with the restrictions and lockdowns of the height of the pandemic, there are still reminders COVID is still around.

Last week nearly 1,400 people attended the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island. In the days that followed, more than 40 attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

There was a vaccine or negative test requirement for the event and so far no serious cases have been reported. But the state says this is a reminder COVID is still out there and recommending Michiganders have a COVID plan.

Get the vaccine, talk to your doctor about eligibility for therapeutics and have tests and masks on hand, in case of an exposure.

“What we would recommend is if you think you may have been exposed, if you’ve been to a big event like this, and other people are turning positive, it would be a good idea to test about three days after that exposure,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive, “Perhaps a few times, perhaps again around five days. Testing in that 3-5 day window does give you some information.”

The full incubation period for COVID can be as long as 10 days.

Current CDC guidelines call for five days of isolation followed by five days of mask wearing when in public.

Government
Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend.

 https://www.9and10news.com

