The Cowboys grabbed a recruit out of Iowa this week as Hunter “Muffin Top” Worthen, a two-time state placer from LaPorte City, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. Worthen just graduated high school and will be a part of the 2022 recruiting class. He finished fifth at the Iowa state tournament this year and last season wrestling this year at 152. He’s also had some Greco success winning a few medals at the Greco state tournament. He went 47-5 last season.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO