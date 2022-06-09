Dinosaur Discoveries Exhibit Is A Prehistoric Wonder

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TOAY) – For 20 years the Juneteenth celebration has taken place in Rock Hill. CN2 catches up with Sandra Oborokumo of Rock Hill about this historic day and the events surrounding this memorable month. Oborokumo telling us, “Juneteenth is a celebration of Freedom for slaves...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 Today is staying in doors with the York County Library and their cool Summer Reading Program. Stacy Williams of the York County Library says its not to late to join the program where they are challenging students this summer to read. She...
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Co-Owner of Illumination Wines in Fort Mill Amanda Tellier saying, “Here at Illumination Wine we are woman owned family owned and we are looking to bring a new exciting tasting experience to the Fort Mill Area. We offer wine elixir, a wine base cocktail, Sangria and a Sunday brunch.”
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NCTM: Summer days are here but the N.C. Transportation Museum is already counting down the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in Spencer, N.C.! This immersive family-oriented experience hosts over 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia each holiday season.
CONOVER, N.C. – The Bright Spot zipped to Conover this morning for a fun adventure the whole family can enjoy. TreeTop Adventures Lake History is an adventure course that features rope bridges, tightropes, suspended disks, dancing logs and ziplines — including a 400 zipline that travels over the shoreline of the lake. There are 4 adventure courses to choose from ranging from beginner for the kids to challenging adult courses.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.
The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association announced that Grayhouse Farms of Stony Point earned the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award. In its 11th year, the award recognizes dairy farmers who are dedicated to socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound dairy...
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – In the heart of Forest City stands a burnt chimney. A home burned down in 1850, and the only thing left was the chimney. It stood as a landmark for many people traveling through the area. The chimney located on Main Street is a replica of the original.
Smithfield is hosting Hot Grill Summer on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. Enjoy FREE cookout and outdoor movie events in Iredell County. This is a chance to enjoy the beginning of the summer, as well as FREE food from Smithfield. Daytime event: Cookout. Lake Norman State Park Picnic Grounds. 759 State...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When three women flew through Charlotte Douglas International Airport during the course of the last year, they sat waiting unattended, even though they requested special assistance to help them travel despite their disabilities. Two of the three women missed their flights. Two of the three soiled...
When you need to know where to go out to eat, you ask the folks who eat out for a living, right? We reached out to some of Charlotte’s local foodies and food photographers for their recommendations on someplace new to have lunch this summer. You’ll see a few repeats, which we take to mean these are must do.
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A home on the market for about two-and-a-half months with a price tag of $2.349 million registers as the priciest residential listing in the town of Matthews. That property on Margaret Ridge Drive is within the Stevens Grove subdivision, a small community of custom-built homes near...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County is filing a lawsuit against City of Rock Hill and several of Tepper’s Organization including Tepper Sports Holdings. This is of course in relation to the failed Panthers facility and the $21 Million the county is owed. “The Tepper Defendants...
Here’s an easy way to tell how long someone has lived in Charlotte: Take them to 1315 East Blvd., at the corner of East Boulevard and Scott Avenue, and see how many past restaurants they can name. When Latta Pavilion opened in 2003, Red Star Tavern had the prime...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — On a sunny June afternoon, Nicole Ryan sits at a picnic bench at Patterson Farms in Rowan County with a client suffering from joint pain and stiffness in her hands. “I think a lot of nurses do jump on this healing journey and that’s why...
