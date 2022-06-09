ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Dinosaur Discoveries Exhibit Is A Prehistoric Wonder

cn2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Laurabree Monday takes us to the Museum of York...

www.cn2.com

WSOC Charlotte

New $44 million rec center debuts in Lake Norman area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
CORNELIUS, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Celebrates Juneteenth Beginning June 17

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TOAY) – For 20 years the Juneteenth celebration has taken place in Rock Hill. CN2 catches up with Sandra Oborokumo of Rock Hill about this historic day and the events surrounding this memorable month. Oborokumo telling us, “Juneteenth is a celebration of Freedom for slaves...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Business Spotlight – Illumination Wines a World Experience

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Co-Owner of Illumination Wines in Fort Mill Amanda Tellier saying, “Here at Illumination Wine we are woman owned family owned and we are looking to bring a new exciting tasting experience to the Fort Mill Area. We offer wine elixir, a wine base cocktail, Sangria and a Sunday brunch.”
FORT MILL, SC
County
York County, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bright Spot: TreeTop Adventures Lake Hickory

CONOVER, N.C. – The Bright Spot zipped to Conover this morning for a fun adventure the whole family can enjoy. TreeTop Adventures Lake History is an adventure course that features rope bridges, tightropes, suspended disks, dancing logs and ziplines — including a 400 zipline that travels over the shoreline of the lake. There are 4 adventure courses to choose from ranging from beginner for the kids to challenging adult courses.
CONOVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: $.59 Chicken Across Charlotte Area This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Discoveries#Museum#The Museum Of York County
Statesville Record & Landmark

In the upper echelon: Stony Point family dairy farm earns sustainability award

The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association announced that Grayhouse Farms of Stony Point earned the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award. In its 11th year, the award recognizes dairy farmers who are dedicated to socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound dairy...
STONY POINT, NC
wspa.com

Zip Trips: Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – In the heart of Forest City stands a burnt chimney. A home burned down in 1850, and the only thing left was the chimney. It stood as a landmark for many people traveling through the area. The chimney located on Main Street is a replica of the original.
FOREST CITY, NC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
WMAZ

3 women abandoned by airline wheelchair workers at North Carolina airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When three women flew through Charlotte Douglas International Airport during the course of the last year, they sat waiting unattended, even though they requested special assistance to help them travel despite their disabilities. Two of the three women missed their flights. Two of the three soiled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

We Ask the Local Experts Where To Eat Lunch In Charlotte This Summer.

When you need to know where to go out to eat, you ask the folks who eat out for a living, right? We reached out to some of Charlotte’s local foodies and food photographers for their recommendations on someplace new to have lunch this summer. You’ll see a few repeats, which we take to mean these are must do.
CHARLOTTE, NC

