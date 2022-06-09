ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NotedDC — Dems seek ‘sanity check’ with Jan. 6 hearings

By Kelsey Carolan
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpKmj_0g65V0kK00
Tweet

Democrats hope new findings from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe break through to the public, even as both parties put their primary focus on other issues like the economy heading into the November elections.

Thursday’s prime-time hearing before the House select committee will be carried live by most major news channels, giving millions of Americans a front-row seat to hear material uncovered in an investigation that’s mostly taken place behind closed doors.

Democrats view the national attention surrounding the hearings as an opportunity for the party to not only energize its base but “speak truth to power” and sway voters who may be on the fence, says strategist Adam Parkhomenko.

“It’s a sanity check,” Parkhomenko told NotedDC. “It’s a chance to reset and remember why we care so much.”

“If we’re talking the next couple of weeks about the irresponsibility of Republicans and what they tried to do, I think it could help Democrats,” another Democratic strategist said.

But Democrats are also struggling to maintain the public’s interest on the topic 519 days later, with soaring gas prices and creeping inflation gobbling up much airtime.

A recent NBC News poll suggested that some Americans have changed their minds about what happened on the day of the riot, with fewer now believing that former President Trump is responsible for the attack.

Republicans, for their part, have sought to shift attention to rising prices while Trump on Thursday attempted to preempt the hearing and recast Jan. 6 as part of “the greatest movement in the history of our Country.”

Welcome to NotedDC: Your guide to politics, policy and people of consequence in D.C. Have some news, juicy gossip, insight or other insider info? Send us tips: Elizabeth Crisp and Kelsey Carolan.

📨 Encourage your friends to sign up here: thehill.com/noted.

Republicans threaten counter-probe

Republicans vowed Thursday to investigate the Jan. 6 House select committee and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) handling of Capitol security if they take back the House in November.

GOP members of the House Committee on Administration sent a letter asking the Jan. 6 panel to preserve its records, The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch reports.

“When Republicans once again hold the gavel and I am Chairman of the House Administration Committee, one of our first priorities is going to be launching a full investigation into Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Select Committee’s circus,” Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) wrote.

Meanwhile: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) doubled down pushing the committee to share what information it has on his role in the attack before he complies with a subpoena from the panel ahead of a Saturday deadline.

Democrats take on LA

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) will return to her home state of California on Friday to join President Biden and Vice President Harris at the Summit of the Americas.

Other Democrats who will stand alongside Pelosi at a press conference Friday include Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.), Reps. Gregory Meeks (N.Y.), Maxine Waters (Calif.), Raul Ruiz (Calif.), Joyce Beatty (Ohio) and Barbara Lee (Calif.).

So far, the notable absence of Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has overshadowed the event, emphasizing the growing hostilities between the U.S. and some Latin American counties.

The fallout of Obrador’s absence: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) accused the Mexican president of “blackmailing” Biden to include nondemocratic countries in the summit, after Biden excluded Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the guest list.

The public rift is rare, as the The Hill’s Rafael Bernal points out, since Mexico is an important trading partner and ally. A torn relationship could have potential economic consequences.

BIDEN DOES LATE NIGHT

President Biden sat for his first late-night appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in L.A. See what he predicted could cause a “mini revolution” at the ballot box this fall.

MEDIA BUZZ

The Washington Post has reportedly fired national political reporter Felicia Sonmez, who has vocally criticized the newspaper’s management over the past week.

Lawmakers push for Equality Act during Pride Month

House Democrats are urging the Senate to take up the Equality Act during Pride Month as GOP-led states advance transgender sports bans and other measures.

The bill, which would codify protections for members of the LGBTQ community, passed the House in early 2021 but has been stalled in the evenly split Senate.

“We need federal protections nationwide that recognize the full humanity of members of the LGBTQ community,” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) said during The Hill’s An LGBTQ+ Summit on Thursday. “We cannot rely on individual states.”

Several states have recently advanced measures decried by the LGBTQ community, including Louisiana’s ban on trans athletes in women’s sports and Texas’ directive to investigate parents who help their children get gender-affirming care.

“We have to vote out these GOP senators so these bills get to the floor and we enshrine our rights,” Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) told NotedDC.

PRIDE AROUND THE DISTRICT

The Capital Pride Parade will take place Saturday from 3-7 p.m. in northwest D.C.’s Logan Circle and Dupont Circle neighborhoods. List of participating groups is here.

Coming up on the Hill

Here’s what we have our eye on next week:

  • The House will wait until at least Monday to vote on a bill to increase security for families of Supreme Court justices following the arrest of an armed man outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home Wednesday. The bill passed the Senate in May in the wake of protests outside of justices’ homes.
  • A bipartisan group of nine senators will likely bring a gun control bill to the floor next week. The Hill’s Alex Bolton reported that there was “expressed optimism” about agreeing to the framework by the end of this week.
  • The Jan. 6 committee will hold its second live hearing Monday at 10 a.m.

And finally…THEATER IS BACK!

“Will on the Hill” is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a return to an in-person event at Sidney Harman Hall! The Shakespeare Theatre Company is also having a silent auction to mark the occasion.

You might spot them: Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.); Reps. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), David Cicilline (D-R.I.), James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), Dina Titus (D-Nev.), Debbie Wasserman Shultz (D-Fla.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). The cast will also include CNN’s Dana Bash.

The Hill is a media sponsor of the event.

That’s it for today. Stay with TheHill.com for the latest and recommend NotedDC to others: thehill.com/noted. See you next week.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Pelosi-backed candidate who attacked US as 'AmeriKKKa' and called to 'deconstruct' police wins Dem primary

FIRST ON FOX: A Democratic congressional candidate backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attacked the U.S. as "AmeriKKKa" and called for the deconstruction of the police and economy. Gabe Vasquez, one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) "coveted Red to Blue program" candidates, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Parkhomenko
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Joyce Beatty
Person
Gregory Meeks
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Nikema Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Sanity Check#Democrats#Republicans#House#Americans#Democratic#Nbc News
NBC News

GOP divided over how to defend Trump ahead of first Jan. 6 hearing

A split is emerging among Republicans about how best to counter the House Jan. 6 committee’s opening hearing Thursday, as the party waits to see just how explosive the panel’s findings prove to be. One GOP faction believes the attack on the Capitol a year and a half...
POTUS
CNN

Democrats fret as Garland's January 6 investigation creeps closer to pre-midterm deadline

Top Democratic leaders in Washington and across the country fear that Donald Trump might be running for president again by the time Attorney General Merrick Garland decides whether to prosecute him and others in his orbit for the January 6 insurrection -- and that any action by the Biden Justice Department could be cast by Republicans as little more than a political vendetta.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Mounting frustrations at the White House

THE WEEK — The Senate is back today, with all eyes on whether 10 Republican votes materialize for a gun legislation deal. … On Tuesday, it’s primary day in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. … On Wednesday, President JOE BIDEN heads to L.A. to host the Summit of the Americas. … On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee holds a hearing on its investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. … On Friday, the next big Consumer Price Index report is released.
POTUS
CBS Miami

Thousands take to streets around the nation demanding action on gun laws

WASHINGTON - Through light rain and cloudy skies, thousands rallied in front of the National monument Saturday  in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. "Enough is enough," District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser told the second March for Our Lives rally in her city. "I speak as a mayor, a mom, and I speak for millions of Americans and America's mayors who are demanding that Congress do its job. And its job is to protect us, to protect our...
UVALDE, TX
The Hill

The Hill

591K+
Followers
71K+
Post
447M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy