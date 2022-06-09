Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming Teen With 'Cult-Like' Behavior

Ezra Miller is accused of manipulating the teen, who was 12 when they first met. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

Ezra Miller ’s legal troubles are continuing to mount.

The parents of a now 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes are accusing “The Flash” star of grooming the teenager since the age of 12. The parents are reportedly seeking a protective court order on their child’s behalf.

Court documents obtained by multiple news outlets that were filed Tuesday in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court state that “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” star displays “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior.” The filings also allege that Miller “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” according to the complaint.

HuffPost reached out to Miller for comment but did not receive an immediate response Thursday.

The parents, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle, allege Miller first met Tokata Iron Eyes at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota in 2016.

They say Miller, who prefers they/them pronouns, “took an immediate and apparently innocent liking” to their child at the time, People reported.

The parents allege that Miller gave Tokata Iron Eyes, whom they call their daughter, drugs as a teen and offered to pay for Tokata to attend Bard College in Massachusetts, according to People. Tokata Iron Eyes dropped out of Bard in December and has been flying around the country with Miller since — including to Hawaii, where the actor was arrested for second-degree assault after being accused of hitting a 26-year-old woman with a chair.

Tokata Iron Eyes posted a statement to Instagram earlier this week addressing “assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise.”

In the statement, Tokata Iron Eyes writes about dropping out of Bard due to needing “space and time for the processing of grief” due to the loss of a friend.

“My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss,” Tokata Iron Eyes wrote.

“My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being” the post said. “I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home.”

Tokata Iron Eyes added: “I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body.”

Tokata Iron Eyes followed up the statement Thursday with a video posted to Instagram that responded to those who believe Miller wrote the statement instead of the teen. In the video, Tokata Iron Eyes says that the statement was written “directly from me.”

“No one is controlling my Instagram account,” the teen said in the video.

“This is my life, these are my decisions, and I’m disappointed in my parents and the press in every way,” Tokata Iron Eyes concluded in the video.

A judge signed the request for a protective order, which states Miller cannot have contact or harass Tokata Iron Eyes, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle or come within 100 yards of their residence. But the court also noted that it “cannot locate or serve” the order to Miller because the location of the actor and the teen is unknown. A hearing is scheduled for July 12.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.