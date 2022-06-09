ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman brutally attacked during walk on the sand in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — A man ran up behind a woman walking on the beach in La Jolla last week, tackling her to the sand and beating her with her own cane, police said.

The apparently random assault happened around 5 a.m. last Friday at La Jolla Shores. Authorities shared details of the attack in a news release Thursday in hopes of finding the man responsible.

The 59-year-old victim was walking on the shore near Kellogg Park, located off Camino Del Oro, when the man suddenly tackled her, according to the San Diego County Crime Stoppers bulletin.

He struggled with the woman on the sand, “using various grappling wrestling style movements,” then punched her in the face and head multiple times. During the course of the attack, the man also covered the victim’s mouth and nose and twisted her neck, officials said. He then used the woman’s walking cane to hit her in the head and face multiple times.

The woman fought back, and eventually the man ran off. He was last seen heading north from the main lifeguard tower in the area. He left the woman suffering from multiple cuts, scrapes and bruises. While serious, the woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The woman believes the man intended to kill her, officials said, and investigators classified the attack as an attempted homicide.

Police described the man as Asian, between 25 and 40 years old, and 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a muscular build. He had dark hair and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and leather, fingerless gloves.

“The suspect will mostly likely have abrasions, lacerations, and bruises on their fingers, face and head,” police said, citing the way the woman fought back. “The suspect may also have bite marks across their fingers.”

Officials asked anyone with information on the man’s identity or location to call San Diego Police Department Northern Division at 858-552-1718, or to use the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 26

Alan White
2d ago

The homeless, for lack of a better word, are very aggressive and will attack you in La Jolla- You need to be aware of your surroundings. Its been going on for a while with very little done to stop it

2
Dale Peterson
2d ago

Catch this man and prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law and then further if you can!! Thoughts and prayers go out to the victim. This is a horrible thing to happen to someone her age or any age. I'm so tired of MEN doing horrible things to women. When will this world look at the real problem of violence - which is MEN - and do something about it???

2
Marsh Moore
2d ago

Everyday there are more and more reports of Americans attacking each other! You just never know when it might happen to you sometimes because of your looks, race, color, or beliefs. Some of the violence is happening because there are no penalities for bad acts, the police are not supported and the courts don't do anything. Poverty, drugs, homelessness is all around us an we don't do anything to stop the issues. One day we will all wake up and we will be involved in another civil war. And BTW Dale, its not just men doing this to women!

2
