ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Semi-truck fire causing delays on I-15

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YacsV_0g65TAYl00

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A semi-truck caught fire Thursday afternoon and is causing delays along I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said the traffic delays are happening along I-15 at about 600 N in Salt Lake County.

3 teens ejected from truck in Hurricane crash

Three right lanes are currently closed.

UHP says to use caution in the area and watch for emergency crews.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Two in extremely critical condition after stalled vehicle struck from behind on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a late night crash that left two people in extremely condition Saturday. According to a UHP news release, dispatchers received reports about 10:04 p.m. of a stalled vehicle blocking the center lane of Interstate 215 South westbound near 1500 West in the area of 5800 South.
ksl.com

2 critically injured in Salt Lake after SUV hits stalled car

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were critically injured late Saturday after their stalled vehicle was hit on I-215. About 10:04 p.m., a vehicle was stalled and blocking the center lane of I-215 westbound near 1500 West, the Utah Highway Patrol said. Three passengers and one driver were inside the vehicle. Two of them exited and ran to the roadside for safety "as the driver of the stalled vehicle leaned out of the driver side window to warn traffic with his cellphone light."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed in wrong-way crash overnight Sunday on SR 201

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was killed overnight Sunday in a wrong-way crash on the highway in West Valley City. The crash happened on westbound State route 201 in the area of 3200 West, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. He said it was a head-on crash.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
ksl.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong-way crash in Davis County

FARMINGTON — A man died and another man was critically injured following a head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 early Saturday morning, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to a crash on southbound I-15 at about 3 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol troopers. The...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Draper’s Cowabunga Bay Water Park closed due to ‘severe building fire’

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper’s Cowabunga Bay Water Park is temporarily closed after a “severe building fire,” according to the park’s Facebook page. The post states that the building fire rendered the park inoperable, and that the park will remain closed until they can assure that all facilities are safe for employees and guests. The […]
DRAPER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Uhp#Nexstar Media Inc
KPCW

Bear spray sends four people to Park City Hospital

North Summit Fire Chief Ben Nielson said the four patients suffered minor injuries after the spray discharged in a guest’s room at the Best Western, which is right at the Coalville exit off of Interstate 80. Nielsen said it wasn’t clear how the spray was discharged. About 40-50 people...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah home destroyed by massive propane grill explosion

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a house fire caused by a massive propane explosion in Helper.  The Helper Fire Department says the incident occurred inside a mountain residence located near the Colton area. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the explosion was caused by a propane grill located outside of the […]
HELPER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC4

DPS: Heat strokes, lost parties, missing individuals, hoist missions

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that the Aero Bureau flew 16 rescue missions in one week this June. Heat strokes, lost parties, missing individuals, as well as 24 people hoisted from slot canyons have been reported. 19 of those individuals hoisted from slot canyons were out of Sandthrax Canyon, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Crews rescue seriously injured hiker, biker in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued two seriously injured people who were stranded in two different locations on Tuesday night. Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says the first incident involved a mountain biker who was injured after a crash around 6:30 p.m. The biker was discovered about one mile up […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Fatal autoped crash shuts down South Salt Lake roads

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after a deadly auto-ped crash on Wednesday morning in South Salt Lake. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened near the area of 2100 S at 700 W around 5:26 a.m. Details are limited, but troopers say the fatal crash happened when a driver […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy