Semi-truck fire causing delays on I-15

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A semi-truck caught fire Thursday afternoon and is causing delays along I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said the traffic delays are happening along I-15 at about 600 N in Salt Lake County.

Three right lanes are currently closed.

UHP says to use caution in the area and watch for emergency crews.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

