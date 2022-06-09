Semi-truck fire causing delays on I-15
SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A semi-truck caught fire Thursday afternoon and is causing delays along I-15.
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said the traffic delays are happening along I-15 at about 600 N in Salt Lake County.
Three right lanes are currently closed.
UHP says to use caution in the area and watch for emergency crews.
