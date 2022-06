Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 226, establishing the Care for Retired Police Dogs program. The program will help caregivers of retired police dogs pay for veterinary costs of the dogs. The program is housed under the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and will be administered by a non-profit organization dedicated to the care of retired police dogs.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO