County Executive announces newest member of administration

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis spent Thursday pitching his Economic Fusion Cell ideas to local municipal leaders. He hosted his first leadership meeting and discussed pressing needs for emergency services and first responders. However, his focus was on the Economic Fusion Cell and his idea to work with leaders around...
A downtown Erie business is leaving the Erie County Courthouse because of a disagreement with the Davis administration. For the last five years, a local catering company called Dinner is Served by Lisa has run the Courthouse Café. In Sept. 2020, County Council reached a three-year deal with the...
Titusville City Council received its 2021 audit and approved special events that include Relay for Life and the return of the Hillbilly Flyin at the airport. The city did receive some comments from the auditors, but there were no new findings. The auditors said their list of findings was shorter than last year.
Warren Co. teacher represents Pa. at Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration. Rep. Merski helping seniors apply for free bus passes. Longtime Fairfield firefighter honored during procession. Electric bike sales increase...
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is moving forward with emergency plans for the Route 6 bridge over Baskins Run in Wayne Township, Erie County, after it was severely damaged by a storm May 21, it announced Friday. The bridge has been closed since then. Inspections revealed significant damage to one...
Jack E. Turner of Cochranton has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison on federal charges for robbing an Erie-area gas station nearly three years ago. Turner was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter in Erie to a total of 10 years and 10 months followed by probation when released. The Tribune was the only media outlet to attend the hearing, held via video conference.
"It's always been one of the busiest intersections," says Sharon at-large councilman Carl Sizer. Where East Connelly Boulevard, South Sharpsville Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway all meet, so does some of the heaviest vehicle and foot traffic in Sharon. "With the addition of Speedway, that really increased the traffic,...
Classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, hundreds of them were lined up State St. on June 10 for the 2022 Cruise Town Erie Car Show. This is the 12th year in a row that Contemporary Motorcar has been the sponsor. The city closed down State St. from 4th to 12th St. so families can safely […]
One of the most famous houses in Erie is located on West 26th Street at the Sigsbee Reservoir. It's the Old Caretaker's House built in 1873. Many people who pass by the house probably wonder what it would be like to live there. Well, there's only one person who really knows.
CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for a Punxsutawney man who went missing on Thursday evening. On Friday, June 10, Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a missing person report. The individual is identified as 32-year-old Alexander Dale Winebark, of Punxsutawney. Winebark was last observed at his mother’s...
Breakfast with a smile is not part of a tradition at Dabrowski's in Lawrence Park. Longtime employee Rick Dabrowski enjoys the give and take with his customers. He tells them, "the attitude is free of charge." His parents started the business and his sister Joyce runs the daily operation. His...
Teachers from across the country, including one from Warren County, were invited to the “happiest place on earth” for the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration. Fontaine Glenn was live in the studio with more. Fifty teachers were chosen from thousands of applicants to be honored at Disney World in Orlando, Florida over Memorial Day […]
It was the first weekend back for the RV Show at Presque Isle Downs and Casino since taking a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the second day of the RV Show. More than 40 different campers were at the casino parking lot. Participants were able to walk through these RV’s […]
Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus riders will see service changes on some routes starting Saturday, June 11, according to an announcement this week. Route 33 Presque Isle Express - Friday & Saturday Service only, now leaving from downtown. Route 22 Tacoma - Time change. Routes 26 & 4 will...
One local store on State Street held their grand opening on Saturday. Three 22 Fragrances began three years ago by Co-Owners Mike Day and Anthony Medina. The two owners started the candle making business from home and little by little they built themselves up. The business was doing very well, until COVID hit. “Then like […]
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A chain-reaction crash was reported on U.S. Route 322 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, on U.S. 322, at its intersection with Victory Church Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say...
As seasonal businesses along Erie's bayfront get ready for another summer of business, they face a vastly different economy than they did just one year ago. "Just the other day, we got the first bill for gas, and it was a bit of an eye-opener," said Isabella Stefanelli, who manages Hidden Harbor Water Rentals.
A fundraising campaign has been set up for a Bradford Township Firefighter. Alex Coppella, a firefighter and EMT, was injured in a motorcycle accident on his way home from a cross-country motorcycle trip. In a Facebook post, the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department said that Copella was injured in a collision with a semi truck. No other details are available at this time.
Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession. Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop. Wise was wanted in Jefferson […]
