ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Did you know Nazis invaded the First Coast 80 years ago?

First Coast News
First Coast News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It's a story of conspiracy, treachery and a plot to terrorize the United States during World War II, and it's based right here on the First Coast. Nazis invaded the United States. No, this isn't the plot of a movie, it really happened in 1942. Let's...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the US Navy’s First War Ship

The Age of Sail was a period from the late 16th century to the mid 19th century where ships were used for trade, travel – and fighting in wars. Though it took some time to build the U.S. Navy, eventually it became a dominant force. The U.S. Navy’s first warship was the USS Constitution, launched […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Government
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Us Citizens#Guantanamo Bay#Real People#Baldwin Middle School#U Boat
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy