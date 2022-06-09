Armed robbery reported at Tractor Supply in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Thursday evening at a Tractor Supply store in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 6:00 p.m. at the store on Clemson Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect entered the store, took money, then left on a white and black motorcycle.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Forensics personnel were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

