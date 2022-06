The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Allen Robinson this offseason, and sure enough, Cooper Kupp couldn’t help but get excited for his new teammate. Robinson has been a Pro Bowler just once in his nine-year career so far, but he could have certainly made it to more had it not been to the subpar quarterbacking he had experienced in his career. Now that he’s with the Rams, though, Kupp expects things to change.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO