Update, 6/15: The York County Coroner's office was dispatched on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. after a reported drowning-related fatality at Codorus State Park. The victim, identified as 18-year-old man Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim from Silver Spring, Maryland, was swimming at the lake with a group of friends. As the others made it to shore, they then realized the victim was having difficulty swimming. During an attempt to assist the victim, he went under water and was no longer seen, officials say.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO