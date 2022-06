What a campaign it was for Moretti, The News-Herald coverage area’s premier girls thrower and, with the way she peaked as a senior, an easy choice for 2022 News-Herald girls track and field athlete of the year. The senior was the Division I state champion in shot put with a best effort of 44 feet, 6 1/4 inches and in discus with a 134-8. Moretti is the first girls track and field state champion in school history. With her deep 44-plus ability in shot and 140-plus ability in discus, much like Nolan Landis did on the boys side for the Blue Streaks in 2018 and 2019, Moretti redefined what is possible for area girls throwing and made throws particular appointment viewing all spring long.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO