Duval County, FL

DCPS asks students to leave backpacks behind for summer programs

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Duval County Public Schools (Downtown Vision, Inc.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of summer programs with Duval County Public Schools is right around the corner for students and many of them will be leaving their backpacks behind.

DCPS sent out a message to families asking students to not bring backpacks inside school buildings for student safety and security.

Those who must bring a backpack will be required to have clear or see-through mesh backpacks.

Small purses and handbags are also allowed but must be searched.

Read the full message sent to families below:

“Dear Summer School Families,

Summer programs in Duval County Public Schools begin next week, and the district is asking families to leave student backpacks at home. In the interest of campus security and student safety, backpacks will not be allowed in school buildings for most students. If students need to bring a backpack for some reason, schools will only allow the clear or see-through mesh varieties.

Students who need to bring computers will be allowed to bring those laptops in their computer cases, and students who need to bring food will be able to bring lunch boxes. Small purses or handbags will also be allowed. Any of these items will be subject to search.

A great learning environment is a safe learning environment, and the district is taking these steps to prevent any kind of prohibited item from making its way on campus.

This precaution is only for the summer when there is generally no need to transport educational materials and extra-curricular supplies to and from home. For the upcoming school year beginning Aug. 15, each school will determine its backpack policy and communicate that to families.

We hope everyone is having a great summer, and we look forward to seeing our summer program participants on Monday!”

