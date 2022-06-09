ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fire at LNG terminal in Texas jolts residents, fuel markets

NEW YORK (AP) — An explosion at a liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas has left nearby residents rattled. And it's...

Kentucky shatters its fatal overdose record; fentanyl blamed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new state report says fatal drug overdoses rose nearly 15% in Kentucky last year. The report says the increased use of fentanyl was a common contributor to the record death toll. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that was identified in nearly 73% of 2021 overdose deaths. The report says 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021, with the scourge plaguing rural counties and large cities alike. It's the first time the state surpassed 2,000 drug overdose deaths in a year. The state’s rising death count mirrored the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic.
KENTUCKY STATE
McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's primary will determine whether Republican Gov. Henry McMaster gets to run for a second full term and possibly become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. McMaster faces one candidate for the Republican nomination for governor: Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman. On the Democratic side, five candidates are seeking the nomination: former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams. Cunningham and McLeod have raised much more money than any of their opponents.
POLITICS
Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage is seeking a political comeback. With no opposition, he will coast to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general election campaign against Democratic incumbent Janet Mills. The race is among just a handful of competitive governor's contests this year. The matchup revives a long-standing rivalry between LePage and Mills. The two were often at loggerheads when LePage was governor and Mills was attorney general. The campaign is emerging as a barometer of whether voters this year will be motivated by economic anxiety or political civility.
MAINE STATE
Mastriano brings election denier onto Pa. governor campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Republican nominee for governor who's pushed Donald Trump's election lies has appointed Trump's former campaign lawyer as a senior legal adviser to his campaign. Lawyer Jenna Ellis endorsed candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s contested Republican primary, campaigned with Mastriano and has hosted Mastriano on her podcast to discuss election fraud. Ellis also has promoted Trump’s election lies. Mastriano said Monday that Ellis brings the “talent, experience and legal expertise" to help defeat Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November election. If Mastriano were to win in the fall, he'd shape how elections are conducted in Pennsylvania — where the governor appoints the secretary of state, who oversees elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NY GOP governor candidates debate crime, economy and Trump

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a televised debate, four Republican candidates for New York governor pledged to undo years of one-party rule by Democrats and focus on battling crime. The field includes U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor. It’s an uphill battle for Republicans vying for the governor’s office in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by more than 2 to 1. Monday night's debate comes with two weeks to go until the state’s primary election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Right-wing extremists amp up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A few weeks before 31 members of a white supremacist group were arrested for allegedly planning to riot at a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event, a fundamentalist Idaho pastor told his Boise congregation that gay, lesbian and transgender people should be executed by the government. Around the same time, a lawmaker from the northernmost region of the state told an audience that LGBTQ supporters are waging a “war of perversion against children.” A toxic brew of hateful rhetoric has been percolating in Idaho and elsewhere, well ahead of the arrests of Patriot Front members at the pride event Saturday in Coeur d’Alene.
BOISE, ID
Alo's choice of pro softball leagues shows sport's growth

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma softball player Jocelyn Alo will play for the new Women's Professional Fastpitch league. She had a choice between WPF and Athletes Unlimited but the leagues overlap, so she had to make a choice. She says she likes there was a choice at all, and that it shows there's growth in the sport. On-site attendance at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City set numerous records and the TV ratings on ESPN were slightly below last year's record-setters. The WPF is doing an exhibition-style season for its first season. Athletes Unlimited softball is going into its third season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

