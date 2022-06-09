Fire at LNG terminal in Texas jolts residents, fuel markets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma softball player Jocelyn Alo will play for the new Women's Professional Fastpitch league. She had a choice between WPF and Athletes Unlimited but the leagues overlap, so she had to make a choice. She says she likes there was a choice at all, and that it shows there's growth in the sport. On-site attendance at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City set numerous records and the TV ratings on ESPN were slightly below last year's record-setters. The WPF is doing an exhibition-style season for its first season. Athletes Unlimited softball is going into its third season.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO