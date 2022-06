LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts across America are honoring a pledge to help and serve others in need. Brownies from troops in Lexington had a meeting on Friday night to create drawings that will go to Texas in honor of a girl scout, killed in the Ulvade, Texas mass shooting. By participating in this project, Olivia Lintner is honoring a pledge she took when becoming a girl scout, after a tragic event took the life 21 people at a school in Uvalde Texas.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO