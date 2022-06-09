ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win prizes with the Coeur d’Alene Library’s all-ages summer reading program

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — There are plenty of fun activities planned at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library this summer. The library is offering an all-ages reading program, beginning with the theme “Forest of Possibilities.” Punch cards and online book reports are...

KREM2

North Idaho celebrates with largest Pride event ever

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it is the largest Pride event that north Idaho has ever seen. The theme for this year’s Pride event was ‘exist louder.’. Crowds were...
Post Register

Gov. Little on Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little released a statement about the Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene Saturday. Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
mtpr.org

A family bike ride through the Taft Tunnel wasn’t fun, but it was memorable

As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, Katy Baker-Casile speaks with her father, Nick Baker, about the time they biked through the Taft Tunnel (on what is known as the Hiawatha Trail). According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, “What is today the Route of the Hiawatha was also known as one of the most scenic stretches of railroad in the country. When the Milwaukee Railroad was operating, the trains traversed through eleven tunnels and over nine high trestles, covering a 46-mile route that crossed the rugged Bitterroot Mountains between Idaho and Montana. The Route of the Hiawatha’s most well-known feature is the long St. Paul Pass, or Taft Tunnel, which burrows 8,771 feet (1.6 miles) under the Bitterroot Mountains at the state line between Idaho and Montana.”
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Satanists Target Pride Event With Drag Queens

If the Idaho Satanic Temple is looking to get attention, they have once again achieved its goal. According to multiple published reports and social media outlets, the Satanists are planning to visit a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene this weekend. Idaho Christians and Satanists Showdown at Statehouse. Christians and Satanists...
nomadlawyer.org

Spokane : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Spokane , Washington

Spokane’s central location and diverse outdoor experiences make it a great place to rent space for this year. Summer is special in the Pacific Northwest. The lakes and rivers are calling, and there are many annual events that are ready to be hosted. Find the best Spokane has to offer and fun things you can do in Spokane this Summer!
Tri-City Herald

Survival reality show ‘Alone’ features 2 Idahoans in ‘the most remote location’ yet

In 2015, producers from the History Channel’s “Alone” reality-TV show messaged Karie Lee Knoke, a woman who lives “beyond off the grid” near Sandpoint, Idaho. The producers had heard about Knoke from other contestants on the reality TV show that drops men and women into some of the harshest environments on earth with just the basics of survival. So they reached out on Facebook messenger asking if Knoke would apply for Season 3. Unfortunately, what makes for a good contestant on “Alone” isn’t necessarily conducive to prompt social media responses.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
KREM2

Crowds gather for Spokane Pride Parade and Festival

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big crowds gathered in downtown Spokane on Saturday for the 30th annual Pride Parade and festival. Bikers, floats, and groups made their way through Spokane streets as people waved flags and cheered from the sidewalks. The parade started with a roar of motorcycles, some decorated with...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bazaar 2022 coming to Spokane on Saturday, June 18

SPOKANE, Wash. — The largest local art market in Spokane is coming on June 18. Bazaar 2022, presented by Terrain, will have over 95 art vendors filled with amazing art and handcrafted goods for people to purchase. From visual art to clothing, jewelry, ceramics, skin care, home goods, paper goods and more, there is a variety of different things you can get.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boating, water sports companies will operate from new docks near Cd'A's Harbor Center

COEUR d'ALENE — The city of Coeur d'Alene is moving ahead with a plan to build a water-based recreation facility just north of Harbor Center on the Spokane River. Council members during Tuesday's council meeting voted 3-2 to accept proposals and enter into lease agreements with Hayden Lake Paddle Board and Jet Ski and KJ Watersports. Councilman Dan Gookin and Councilwoman Kiki Miller were the dissenting votes.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: Monitoring market shifts in Kootenai County

Rising mortgage interest rates could mean a shift in the local real estate market. North Idaho continues to be a seller’s market and one of the most in-demand areas for buyers across the entire country. The word “overpriced” has been thrown about too, and locals have justifiably complained about the absence of affordable housing in the region.
koze.com

Nez Perce Tribe assumes larger role at Dworshak Fish Hatchery

The Nez Perce Tribe is assuming a larger role in the operations at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery in Orofino. The tribe, which has been a co-manager at the hatchery for nearly 20 years, will now take over sole responsibility for fish production and maintenance at the facility. The Lewiston...
pullmanradio.com

Dworshak Reservoir Near Orofino Should Be At Full Pool By June 20th

Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino should be at full pool well before the 4th of July. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers traditionally has the reservoir at full pool for the holiday. The agency will be releasing more water from Dworshak Dam for the next week to create additional capacity for the spring runoff. The increased spill will raise the North Fork of the Clearwater River below the dam by less than a foot.
KXLY

Tips for safe grilling as summer weather kicks in

SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer is just around the corner and it’s important to brush up on outdoor grilling safety as the warm weather approaches the Northwest. According to the National Fire Protection Association, about 10,600 house fires are started each year and 19,700 patients are sent to hospital emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, June 11, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, June 11, 2022. vehicle blocking view at the intersection, maroon suv, wa plate,. dog is barking and all the neighbors are yelling for it to shut up; just want him talked to and for it to stop.
