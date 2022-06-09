2022 SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN: DeSoto County will look to contend for district title after improvements in 2021

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located Richard Dale Lowe at 238 Providence Street, Arcadia, Florida 34266. Richard Dale had three active arrest warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Evidence Destroying-tamper with or fabricating (two counts), Possession of Paraphernalia (two counts), Resisting Officer-obstruct without violence, and Nonmoving Traffic Violation-driving while license suspended third or subsequent conviction. Search incident to arrest, Lowe was located with 25.23 grams of Methamphetamine (a trafficking amount) on his person. A subsequent search warrant was served at this residence. During the search, convicted felon Keith Ross who lives at this location was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (two counts), Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Sheriff Potter reminded individuals living in and driving through DeSoto County that he does not stand for unlawful, dangerous drugs meant to victimize the residents of DeSoto County. Be Alert, Be Safe, Be Kind.

ARCADIA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO