Routine inspection reveals a crack in the Cordell Hull Bridge in Carthage

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – Wednesday during a routine inspection of the Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews discovered a crack in a steel member underneath. The bridge was built in 1934. The 24-inch-long crack is located in a fracture-critical member...

On Target News

Fatal Crash in Bedford County on Saturday

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol two people were killed and another injured in a crash in Bedford County Saturday night near Shelbyville. The THP report says a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Dakota Bryson, 20, of Wartrace, was traveling on Fairfield Pike when the vehicle left the roadway, hitting several trees.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 1 MILE EAST OF THE 28 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carthage#Urban Construction#Traffic#Nashville#Tdot
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lincoln and Perry Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LINCOLN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 AT THE 15.8 MILE MARKER AND PERRY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 SOUTH .4 MILES NORTH OF THE 11 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
On Target News

Bonnaroo returns to Coffee County

It’s Bonnaroo week in Manchester. Bonnaroo’s 20th event runs Thursday-Sunday on “The Farm” and the first since 2019. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida impacts. The multiday lineup features Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Tool, Robert Plant & Alison...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Disease affecting cattle found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The state veterinarian is announcing the detection of Theileria orientalis Ikeda in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. Theileria is a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life. The affected herd in Maury County showed signs of illness and lethargy, and despite veterinary attention and antibiotic treatments, ultimately some animals died. Theileria is not a threat to human health. Humans cannot become sick from contact with affected cattle, and consuming meat from affected cattle is safe provided the meat has been cooked to an appropriate temperature. “The Asian long-horned tick is a common vector for this illness,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “Although we have not yet confirmed the presence of ALT in Maury County, we know it’s already taken hold in several other Tennessee counties and will continue to spread. Cattle producers should take steps to protect their herds.” Producers can minimize risk by keeping cattle out of wooded areas and keeping pastures mowed short, particularly pastures that border woods. Producers should also regularly inspect cattle for ticks, use varying types of acaricides (ear tags, pours, back rubbers, etc.), use a clean needle for every injection, and notify a veterinarian if cattle show signs of lethargy or illness. In partnership with the University of Tennessee and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Lab, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is collecting tick and blood samples from cattle to help identify the presence of the Asian long-horned tick and Theileria orientalis Ikeda in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Makes Tourists Happy!

(MURFREESBORO) With just barely breathing room from TSSAA's SPRING FLING, local hotels and motels are again packed with the overflow from the CMA Fest. Plus, as this group checks out, the Bonnaroo overflow takes over the vacated rooms. The reports from travelers compliment the reasonable prices of motels and restaurants,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman died after falling into the Colorado River, according to the Grand Canyon National Park officials. Park authorities said the woman, identified as Sheetal Patel, 47, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when the Colorado River’s current caught her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

Ketner Mill area scene of drowning as search begins Friday night

Whitwell, Tenn. – The dam area near Ketner’s Mill spanning across the Sequatchie River has claimed another victim. Friday afternoon’s fun outing turned tragic as a 19-year-old man drowned near the dam. Local search entities including the Marion County Emergency Management Agency (“EMA”) and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (“MCSO”) launched a search for the man Friday afternoon. The victim was recovered mid-Saturday afternoon by EMA.
WHITWELL, TN
WSMV

Crash closes I-40 East for several hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 East has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened near the Fesslers Road exit around 1:30 a.m. The interstate was closed for around five hours. Metro Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fatal pedestrian crash in Madison

A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in Madison. Alert Desk: Woman steals car keys and car from Nashville …. Mayor Cooper calls for prohibition of sidewalk vendors …. Honoring Metro Officer John Anderson. Wall Street enters bear market. Open letter on gun reform to TN Governor. Tracking the...
NASHVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: Heat advisories issued for much of Tennessee as heat wave approaches

Heat advisories have been issued for much of Tennessee in anticipation of this week’s looming heat wave, though they do not extend as far eastward as the Cumberland Plateau. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the western half of Tennessee, extending as far eastward as the base of the Cumberland Plateau in Lafayette and Smithville, just west of Cookeville. The NWS office in Nashville is calling for heat index values as high as 105° to 110° on Monday.
TENNESSEE STATE

